Travel Advisory: Canada Lists Nigeria 16 Others As High-Risk Destinations

The Canadian government has listed Nigeria among 17 African countries that its citizens are advised to avoid traveling to, citing escalating security threats and political instability.

The advisory reflects an extensive risk reassessment by Global Affairs Canada, which urges citizens to either “Avoid All Travel” or “Avoid Non-Essential Travel” to the affected nations due to active political conflicts and rising terrorism threats.

Canadian citizens have been specifically advised to “Avoid All Travel” to South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Libya, Mali, Niger, Somalia, and Sudan. Meanwhile, “Avoid Non-Essential Travel” warnings apply to Madagascar, Ethiopia, Burundi, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Mauritania, Nigeria, and Tanzania.

Travelers under this category are urged to carefully weigh the necessity of their journeys against potential disruption from localized violence, crime, and unpredictable unrest.

In the case of Nigeria, Canadians are advised to avoid non-essential travel throughout the country, including the capital, Abuja, due to the unpredictable security situation and the significant risks of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks, and kidnappings.

The advisory notes that the cities of Calabar and Lagos are exceptions, though travelers should exercise a high degree of caution.

The advisory identifies high-risk areas in Nigeria, including the northwestern states of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara; the northcentral states of Plateau, Niger, and Kogi; the northeastern states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Taraba, and Yobe; the Niger Delta states of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers (excluding Port Harcourt, where only non-essential travel is advised); and border areas within 10 kilometers of Cameroon, Niger, and northern Benin (between Benin and Kebbi state).

The advisory emphasizes that violent crime occurs frequently throughout Nigeria, including armed robberies, burglaries, home invasions, carjackings, and assaults.

Large and well-armed criminal groups often target locations frequented by expatriates, sometimes posing as police or military personnel, particularly in the Niger Delta states.

Violent crime has also increased in the outer suburbs of Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory, where local authorities regularly carry out anti-crime operations.

Kidnappings of both foreign and Nigerian nationals are frequent, especially in northern, northeastern, and southern Nigeria.

Victims are often held for ransom, and in some cases executed or reported missing. Foreign oil and gas workers in the Niger Delta have been targeted, with incidents extending to wealthy areas in Lagos and surrounding states, including Ogun, Osun, and Ondo.

The threat of terrorism remains high throughout Nigeria, particularly in the Middle Belt, northern, and northeastern regions. Attacks on individuals, groups, and security forces have occurred across the country, including Abuja, and further attacks are considered likely.

Travelers are urged to exercise extreme caution and reconsider the necessity of travel to Nigeria and other high-risk African countries.