TravConExpo Gets FTAN, ITPN, NANTA Support

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the umbrella body for tourism operators in the private sector, alongside two of its associations; National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), have endorsed the first Travelpreneur Conference, known as TravConExpo, billed to hold in Lagos in September.

In a letter of endorsement to the organisers from the three bodies, respectively, they commended the convener’s efforts to highlight important opportunities within Nigeria’s travel and tourism industry.

FTAN President Mr Ikereuwem Onung in a statement expressed full support for the MICE event. Onung stated, “FTAN recognises the important role of TravConExpo in building Nigeria’s travel and tourism industry through entrepreneurship, innovation, and strategic industry partnerships.

“The theme ‘Innovating the Future of Travel: Empowering Entrepreneurs in a New Era’ aligns with FTAN’s passion for capacity development, digitalization, and inclusive growth in the tourism industry’s value chain.

“FTAN is privileged to be part of this endeavor and looks forward to working with your organization to ensure the success of TravConExpo 2025.

“We accept our Federation as an integral strategic partner in this project and welcome you to reach out for further engagements.”

According to Mr Abdullahi Shettima, Director-General of ITPN, “We have reviewed the details of TravConExpo 2025, including its theme, ‘Innovating the Future of Travel: Empowering Entrepreneurs in a New Era,’ and its focus on fostering B2B and G2B opportunities within Nigeria’s travel and tourism sector.

‘‘We recognise the potential of this event to serve as a valuable platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing among travel entrepreneurs, agencies, and enthusiasts.”

NANTA promised to support its successful hosting, its President, Mr Yinka Folami, stated, “We see TravConExpo as a thoughtful initiative aimed at enhancing innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as fostering meaningful engagement within the travel and tourism space.

“The emphasis on empowering industry players and building B2B2C connections aligns well with the values we support at NANTA. This event promotes practical knowledge sharing, collaboration among stakeholders, and support for emerging travel entrepreneurs, which represents the forward-looking engagement our industry needs.”

Folami added, “We appreciate the commitment to curating conversations and partnerships that can drive sustainable innovation and therefore offer our goodwill and support to the prime mover—Mr Oludayo Gideon Taiwo, a dedicated member of NANTA.

“We are confident in the overall success of the event scheduled for September 19th–20th, 2025, and in the sustainability of this forward-thinking vision.

“We encourage continued alignment with best practices and inclusivity across the sector and trust that the organizing team will uphold a high standard of professionalism throughout the planning and execution of TravConExpo 2025.”

Speaking on the endorsement, Dr Oludayo Taiwo Gideon, the convener of the event and Group Chief Executive Officer of Aeroport Group, expressed his gratitude to the private sector bodies for their support.

He stated, “We appreciate the kind gesture from these organizations and are optimistic that we are not only creating a platform to revolutionize the travel and tourism space but also establishing a lasting legacy that will sustain trends in the global travel chain.

“This initiative aims to open a new chapter for Nigerian travelpreneurs and to build a generation of skills and a sustainable value chain mechanism for Nigeria’s economy and travel sector.”