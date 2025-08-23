Travconexpo 2025: Oludayo To Unveil Businesspreneur Book On Start-up

Ahead of the forthcoming TRAVCONEXPO 2025, the Convener of the expo and Group Chief Executive Officer of Aeroport Group, Dr Taiwo Gideon Oludayo, has revealed plan to release one of his latest books, The Drive to Start: A Practical Roadmap to Building Businesses from Nothing.

The groundbreaking book, which is designed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools, mindset, and strategies needed to transform business ideas into thriving enterprises, will be unveiled during the expo that is slated to hold at the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Lagos, on September 27, 2025.

From business planning and operational management to cultivating the entrepreneurial mindset, The Drive to Start offers a clear, step-by-step guide to building and sustaining success, even when starting with zero capital. Oludayo’s practical insights drawn from over a decade of leadership and multi-sector business growth, make this book an invaluable resource for the next generation of business builders.

Divided into four transformative parts, the book takes readers on a journey: Part One – The Struggle That Shaped Me: A raw and inspiring memoir of Oludayo’s rise from humble beginnings, navigating setbacks, and staying laser-focused on his goals.

Part Two – The Mindset to Start from Zero: A powerful exploration of faith, courage, and grit, offering actionable steps for building with limited resources: Part Three – Building What Lasts: A blueprint for creating sustainable businesses through systems, structure, and people.

Part Four – Becoming a Builder of Builders: A call to leadership, legacy, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Oludayo said: “This book is more than a business manual, it’s my life’s journey distilled into principles anyone can apply.

‘‘If I could start with nothing and build something significant, you can too.”

TRAVCONEXPO 2025 will be the perfect stage for this unveiling, as it will bring together travel and tourism leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs in one of the year’s much-anticipated industry events.

The Drive to Start: A Practical Roadmap to Building Businesses from Nothing will be available in paperback, hardcover, and e-book formats from launch day, with pre-orders opening soon online.