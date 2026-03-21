Travails Of Lagos Tenants

•I had to borrow from friends to complete the rent of N2.7m for two-bedroom – Tenant at Isheri Ofin

•I paid N2.5m for two-bedroom at Bode Thomas with another 700k for sundry fees – Banker

•’Some landlords demand one and half years, increase after first year’

•Govts focus on security, education, health to the detriment of housing – Dr Awol

Securing accommodation in Lagos has become so challenging due to the astronomical rents, agent fees, and other sundry charges. This widespread exploitation by some landlords has continued to deny many, decent housing to live in. ISIOMA MADIKE, reports

In Nigeria, like in many other developing nations of the world, housing problems are multidimensional. The problems of population explosion, continuous influx of people from rural to the urban centres, and lack of basic infrastructure required for good standard of living have compounded housing problems over the years.

The uncontrollable rise in the country’s population, particularly in urban areas, has resulted in an unimaginable demand for housing.

Access to this basic need by the poor, who constitute the largest percentage of the population, has remained a mirage. This may be the reason most landlords take advantage of this and see themselves as “mini gods”.

However, many of the home occupiers in Nigeria today are largely tenants, who pay for accommodation yearly. At present, a good number, who live below the poverty level, can no longer afford the high cost of house rent.

Across the country, low-income earners are still in a quagmire, regarding continuous payment of rent and owning their own houses.

This may be the reason stakeholders are worried that despite government claims of formulating policies to provide shelter for an appreciable percentage of the citizenry, there are no indicators to justify the claims. The overall cases of land- lord-tenant palaver over the years are alarming and mind boggling.

Most of the landlords today, who hitherto were tenants, do not care about the laws or rules guiding landlords and tenants relationship. The thinking is that the house belongs to them and they are free to make their decisions anytime.

Though the government at various levels had come up with different landlord/tenancy laws, they have only achieved very little in addressing the problem due to poor implementation of these laws.

For Lagos, landlords are something else. They are pushing many to the brink where some may resort to untoward practices in order to be able to rent a house.

The landlords are not only greedy, they show no mercy; they are vicious with no empathy. They are collecting high rents from houses they built over three decades ago.

Their actions are, according to many, inhuman. This, however, is made worse by estate agents, who compound the woes of tenants by making life miserable for people seeking to rent. They often convince the landlords to hike rents just to increase their own fees.

In a country where the minimum wage is N70,000 a month and where many earn far less than that, renting a decent ac- commodation in Lagos is an expensive exercise.

There are reports that estimated two-thirds of people in the Lagos metropolis live in informal accommodations or slums. These categories of people often jostle for space in crowded shanties built on planks in water communities.

Lagos, a city of an estimated 23 million people, which prides itself as the “Centre of Excellence” harbours many residents in dilapidated buildings prone to collapse, who constantly live under the threat of eviction by the authorities.

Indeed, securing housing in Nigeria’s commercial hub can be physically, mentally, and financially draining. A young lady, who prefers to be called only Naomi, in Ogudu-Ojota area of Lagos, typifies this exploitation. She needed a single self-contained apartment and got one at the Ipaja area for N650,000 per annum.

Unfortunately, she ended up paying an additional N500,000, which was demanded for caution, agency and agreement fees. Also, Kosochukwu, another Lagos resident, got his two-bedroom apartment at the Isheri Ofin at N2.7 million.

The real rent, according to him, was N1.9 million. The balance N800,000 was for agency, agreement and other non-refundable sundry payments.

He said: “I had to pay not because I had much money but because I had exhausted myself and had wasted a lot looking for a decent accommodation.

“Each time the agents took me to see an accommodation, I had to pay them for transport even though I drove them most of the time, bought them beer, at least four bottles and paid a mandatory N10,000 to them.

“So, when I saw this and liked it, I had to borrow from friends to complete the payment. Some of my friends told me I was lucky as they paid a year and six months when they got theirs. I just wonder how someone who earns less than N500,000 would be able to rent a house in Lagos.”

However, Naomi and Kosochukwu are not alone in this “madness”. When Trust, who now works with one of the new generation banks on the Island, began preparing to start life with his young wife, he reached out to some of his friends to keep him abreast of any new space, since he had just been granted loan by his bank to enable him to settle down.

He was introduced to a property agent, who promptly informed him of a vacancy, Mini and two-bedroom apartments. The agent told him the landlord of the two-bedroom apartment, located at Bode Thomas, Surulere on the Lagos mainland, was asking for N2 million per annum.

By the time Trust went to inspect the property, the landlord had raised the rent up to N2.5m. He was shocked as he tried to argue what he thought was illogical but was persuaded by friends to take the accommodation since it was decent before others knew about it.

“That was how I told them I’d pay the next day. To my surprise, the agent added N700,000, making the total N3.2 million. He listed his fees, agreement and other things I couldn’t rationalise. My wife had to ask his elder brother to help us make it up.

“We couldn’t furnish the house because of the loans as I had made up my mind not to allow the loans to linger beyond one year. Just about the time we finished paying up the loans, the agent was already calling for the rent renewal, this time with an addition.

“He told me that the landlord had added N200,000 to the rent. I had no choice but to pay just to avoid looking for a fresh accommodation that would warrant me going borrowing again. I was able to cope because I was privileged to be working in a bank and my wife in a government hospital as a qualified nurse,” he said, lamenting the fate of the less privileged.

Many Lagosians have had terrible experiences in the hands of landlords whose power seems to be growing unchecked. Since shelter is one of the basic necessities of life, many are determined to acquire this essential need through building their own houses.

In spite of the expensive nature of the accommodation in Lagos, many buildings are not suitable for human habitation. To put it mildly, according to a Lagos lawyer, Emmanuel Nwaghodoh, many of them are deathtraps. At a recent demolition on the Island, a three-storey building directly facing the one that collapsed had cracks in it.

Not far from it was another storey building supported by rods to prevent it from falling. But, that was not enough to scare off many tenants, who settled in the building many described as “tragedy waiting to happen”.

However, the reason people settle for such decrepit houses is usually linked to the cost of renting a decent accommodation in this sprawling city.

There is also the reason of proximity to work places. One of the residents that survived a recent building collapse on the outskirts of the city told this reporter that many know the danger in living in such buildings but that the cost of renting in Lagos keeps them in such buildings since they cannot afford the exorbitant fees asked by both landlords and agents.

“Apartments are extremely expensive to rent in Lagos. A roomand-parlour costs between N1m and N1. 5m in many areas now. How many people can afford that? “It’s not that many do not know the danger in some of these buildings, but what could they have done? Lagosians live wherever they can afford,” said Nwaghodoh.

A Lagos realtor, Emeka Obi, blamed the cost of building materials for the upsurge in the rate of renting apartments in Lagos. Obi added that it is normal for human beings to increase prices of renting buildings even old ones due to the rising cost of building materials.

The usual practice, he said, is when prices of building materials and all other commodities are going up, the landlords increase prices of already constructed buildings, even the rent of old buildings. Market watchers, nonetheless, have raised concerns over these dire situations, wondering what has become of the state government’s interventions in the housing market with legislation.

They blame the agents and landlords’ sickening activities on weak enforcement, and unregulated practices. They believe that the growing housing deficit, which runs into millions of units, is also worsening the already bad situation.

Dr Adekunle Awolaja told this reporter that shortage of houses enables landlords to exploit tenants. Awolaja is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (FNIVS) and President, African Real Estate Society (AfRES) and Director, Lagos State Valuation Office.

Awolaja said that housing regulations, where they exist, are often poorly enforced due to lack of funding, corruption, or inefficiency in government agencies.

Landlords, especially those with significant wealth or political connections, he added, may lobby against regulations that limit their ability to set high rents or exploit tenants. The governments, according to him, might also hesitate to impose strict controls on rent or housing conditions to avoid discouraging proper- ty investment or development, which are vital to the economy.

He said: “Also, lack of affordable housing creates a high demand for limited properties, enabling landlords to exploit tenants. Addressing this requires large-scale investments in housing infrastructure, which some governments are unable or unwilling to prioritise.

“Governments, especially in developing countries, may be more focused on issues like security, education, or healthcare, leaving housing concerns on the back burner. In some societies, landlords are seen as private property owners with the right to manage their properties as they see fit.

“This view can make it challenging to introduce tenant-friendly policies. To address these issues, tenant advocacy groups and civil society organisations can play a crucial role in pushing for fairer housing policies and holding landlords accountable.”

He added: The government should implement and enforce rent control measures tied to inflation or property improvements and create rent tribunals to handle disputes between landlords and tenants fairly.

The government should also invest in large-scale public housing projects with proper planning and transparency and provide incentives for private developers to build affordable homes.

“It should improve urban planning by developing infrastructure in rural and semi-urban areas to reduce the pressure on urban housing markets; streamline land acquisition and building approval processes to make construction more affordable. And establish clear laws on tenant protection and make legal aid accessible for low-income renters as well as penalise landlords who neglect maintenance or exploit tenants.”

Besides the 2011 Tenancy Law, which was specifically meant to shield renters from mindless landlords and their agents, Lagos had also intervened with the Lagos Home Ownership Mortgage Scheme (LagosHOMS), which sought to make home loans both affordable and accessible to low-income workers in the state.

The establishment of the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) was meant to check the fraudulent activities of estate agents and land grabbers.

It is also meant to ensure that both sitting and intending tenants are not unduly exploited. In 2025, the state enacted the Lagos State Tenancy and Recovery of Premises Bill 2025 (expected to take full effect in 2026).

It is a major update to how renting works in Lagos. It replaces the old 2011 law. The governor said it is meant to protect renters from unfair treatment and also support the rights of property owners and agents. Many people called it an important step that could improve housing conditions and make renting more affordable. But there are major changes.

First is the limit on agency fees. Agents are now allowed to collect only up to five per cent of the annual rent. Anything higher, according to the law, is an offense. Also, all agents must be registered with the state real estate authority.

Second is the limit on advance rent. Going forward, property owners and agents can no longer demand more than three months’ rent ahead for monthly rent arrangements. For yearly rent, they cannot collect more than one year in advance. This is meant to stop the common practice of asking for 18 months or even two years upfront.

Third is the protection against unfair eviction. It stated that Landlords cannot change locks, use force or issue threats to remove a tenant. Eviction must be approved by a court. This protects the privacy and peace of tenants. The fourth rule talks about in- creasing rent.

Landlords must give written notice before raising rent. This gives tenants time to prepare. While the fifth seeks better ways to settle disputes in which the law introduces online sessions and clearer steps for resolving issues quickly.

Landlords must also issue receipts for every payment to avoid confusion. Experts say the new rules are a long awaited update and could attract more investments while reducing exploitation. Many Lagos residents are happy about the changes but worry about the implementation.

Though some feel it came late because they already paid high fees in the past. Property professionals also believe it will help solve several problems in the rental market.