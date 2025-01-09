Travails Of Citizen Farotimi In A Slave Society

Share

Nigeria is perhaps one of the few countries of the world where the law is as fluid as water but quite unlike the natural flow of water in its chosen course, the path of the law in Nigeria is uncertain and its effect like a flood quite devastating.

Citizen Dele Farotimi is swimming in the rough and turbulent current of Nigerian law presently. He is neither afloat nor submerged.

At the end, he may swim to safety or waddle through the muddy ground but nothing is certain, for it is usually the slighted stream that drowns the skilled swimmer as the Igbo folklore has it.

Citizen Dele Farotimi is a well-known legal and political activist. He has lately been identified with the Obedient Movement, a political movement that swept through Nigeria in the 2023 political season, and it was championed and directed by the youth and their immediate older generation.

Listening to Dele Farotimi in his podcasts in the social media there is no mistaking the fact that this patriotic Nigerian is angry with the system that has bludgeoned the country in the quagmire of socio-political and economic crises.

In this labyrinthine mesh, every citizen is caged for the uncertainty of the law, which renders him vulnerable to uncertain actions of the state and its institutions, especially the police and the courts of law.

This state of affairs has been the lot of Nigerians since the conquest of the aboriginal ethnic communities and the forcible constitution of them as a nation-state.

Upon the nation-state Nigeria, a legal order was instituted. This legal order institution has its origin and validation from principles of conquest and subjugation and rule.

The implication of this legal order is that nobody is free except the rulers and their cohorts.

Every act is prohibited. What is not prohibited is allowed subject to the permission of the ruler. And the permission of the ruler is subjective and dependent upon his whims and idiosyncrasies.

This is the nature of the legal order in Nigeria since 1914 to date. The legal order remains the same as the constitutional framework starting from the Letters Patent of 1914 to the present 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria flows from the same autocratic source.

Immediately the British conquered the over 300 aboriginal ethnic communities and constituted them as Nigeria, it unfolded an autocratic legal framework consisting of autocratic constitutions and statutes especially law that disarmed the people such as the unlawful possession of firearms and the Sedition Law which came later to gag the budding elite of educated persons who had the courage to criticize them and their rule.

Many nationalists were punished and imprisoned under the Sedition Law. It is this Sedition Law which was struck down by the Supreme Court after the restoration of civil rule under Shehu Shagari and in 1999 that is being resurrected under the Defamation Law and Cybercrime statutes whose provisions are being utilised to shut up the citizens who might summon the courage to challenge the state and its officials in the news media.

It might sound absurd to these autocrats raised in the traditions of the British colonial and neocolonial system that have given birth to Nigeria that Nigeria will continue to be a dysfunctional and inefficient state and country until it abolishes the present autocratic and kleptocratic system that is responsible for its present intractable distracted condition.

It will be beyond the reasoning ability of the rulership of Nigeria to tell them that the development of every modern and progressive state and country lies in its acceptance of charter of unfettered freedoms as the moving force and spirit of the nation-state.

Without freedom, the state and country lie prostrate and remain chained in the doldrums. Liberty is the germ of societal progress, and this is a fact of history.

Britain got its momentum back from 1688 when its Glorious Revolution abolished its absolutist monarchism and feudalism and replaced them with constitutionalism and capitalism.

America achieved socio-economic and political progress when it threw off colonialism and instituted the 1776 Charter of Independence and Freedom which it formalised in the 1787 Constitution with its unfettered liberties, constitutionalism, rule of law and due process of law.

Nigeria has been down with the worst form of autocracy and kleptocracy. It has a constitution given to it by a band of military dictators aided by its civilian apologists.

The constitution entitled: ‘The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999’, is a mesh of autocratic principles and tinctures of democracy.

Defamation is a civil tort that civil law generously provides remedies. Let’s not give autocrats a sledgehammer to smash Nigerians and shut them up

The end-product is a harrowing meringue of autocratic testamentary principles. The end-product has been a disabling governance turmoil and confusion in the body politic.

The over 300 ethnic groups have been at each other’s throats to the point that one of the major groups, the Igbo attempted to leave the forced-union but Britain the creator managed to cobble the shattered pieces again using the other two major ethnic groups, the Hausa-Fulani and the Yoruba and the Northern and Southern minorities as instruments.

From 1970 to date, Nigeria has been in turbulent journey of statehood, stumbling and dangling at the precipice but never tipping over to the abyss.

It is citizens like Dele Farotimi that bear the brunt of all these problems as nobody is free to exercise their innate human and personal abilities that lie at the roots of societal regeneration, growth and development.

The 1999 Constitution by its Chapters Four (4) embodying the Fundamental Freedoms (Sections 33 – 44) but having articulated these jural postulates and entrenched them as fundamental rights weighed in with a sledge-hammer to demolish them with a single blow concentrated in Section 45 where it provides that “nothing in Sections 37, 38, 39, 40 and 41 of this constitution shall invalidate any law that is reasonably justifiable in a democratic society.”

Sections 37 (privacy), 38 (thought, conscience and religion), 39 (expression and press), 40 (peaceful assembly and association) and 41 (movement) are the kernel of democracy but this single provision in Section 45 has created an avenue for autocratic rulers to strike down and whittle down these fundamental and democratic rights.

The travails of Nigerian citizens, of which Dele Farotimi is a good example, flow from this narcissistic constitutional provision.

Not many lawyers and even judges have paid any attention to the harrowing effects of this Section 45 of the 1999 Constitution in rubbishing the fundamental freedoms granted to citizens.

Sedition used by Britain to hold Nigerians down under colonialism has been transferred into the Defamation Law to continue the subjugation and slavery Nigerians suffered under British colonialism.

Dele Farotimi is just a victim of the autocratic legal order that has militarized and criminalised Nigeria’s justice system. It is not so much about him and Aare Afe Babalola for the revered chief might just be an unwary instrument being used by bands of kleptocratic politicians to hold down Dele Farotimi and hopefully wedge the democratic movement he embodies and champions.

But if these freedoms are not allowed Nigerians, then just know that Nigeria itself is in prison and lies prostrate.

The courts must strike down the defamation law as a law that is not reasonably justifiable in a democratic society.

Defamation is a civil tort that civil law generously provides remedies. Let’s not give autocrats a sledgehammer to smash Nigerians and shut them up.

Share

Please follow and like us: