Trauma Of Kidnapping, Killings Grip Communities

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) once considered a safe haven compared to other parts of Nigeria, has come under serious security threat, especially communities on the outskirts of the city, CALEB ONWE and FORTUNE ACCANES report

In recent months, there has been a wave of kidnapping incidents in the suburbs and satellite towns of Abuja. These ugly developments have left residents anxious, traumatised, and increasingly desperate for solutions. From Kuje to Bwari, and from Kwali to Gwagwalada, families are counting their losses; some in ransoms paid, others in loved ones who are yet to return from the kidnappers den.

In some communities, nightfall is now treated like a curfew; streets grow eerily quiet as residents shut their doors early, hoping that armed gangs will passover them. More worrisome is the fact that even some rural communities close to the city center, like Kpaduma and Kobi, have in recent times been hit by the apprehension caused by insecurity.

In the last six months, there have been several reports of kidnapping, killings and ransom collection in these two communities. A resident in Kobi, Musa Garba said that residents in this community and other nearby communities no longer sleep with both eyes closed.

“The road leading to our village from Asokoro has become very dangerous, especially at night. Even with the presence of the local vigilante group, kidnappers are still troubling us,” he said.

The human toll

Residents said that the kidnapping incidents often follow a chilling pattern. Armed men storm homes in the dead of the night, sometimes between 10pm and 12 midnight, people returning from work late are at risk of being kidnapped. “There is a cashew plantation along the road to our community that has become a killing point.

“The gunmen used to appear from that bush to stop people passing on the road to rob them. Some people had been killed along that road, while there have been cases of kidnapping there also,” narrates another resident of Kobi community. Inside Abuja gathered that usually, the criminal elements come firing into the air to scare residents, and then abducting victims , sometimes whole families before vanishing into the bush.

There are reports that In January alone, no fewer than 20 kidnapping incidents took place across the satellite towns, according to a local civil society group tracking insecurity. Victims’ families say they are left to negotiate with the kidnappers directly, with ransom demands ranging from N1 million to as high as N20 million.

In Kuje Area Council, Fatima Ibrahim, whose younger brother was kidnapped on his way back from evening prayers, says her family sold farmland to raise the ransom. She noted that “even after we paid, they delayed his release. It was only after community leaders intervened that he was freed”.

Economic and emotional impact

The impact goes beyond individual trauma. Inside Abuja learnt that in communities like Abaji and Kuje, farming activities have slowed down as residents avoid their farmlands , many of which are close to forests where kidnappers are believed to be hiding.

Businesses close earlier, transportation costs have risen as commercial drivers fear late night trips, and some families have relocated to other parts of Abuja, believed to be safer, despite higher rent. A resident in Gwagwalada, one of the satellite towns, Chinasa Okeke said that the insecurity has made businesses to be struggling. The lady who runs a beauty and hair salon in one of the remote villages in Gwagwalada noted that “ shops close earlier now than before, because night movement has become very risky.

“Our economy here is shrinking because people are afraid to move freely. Every time there is a kidnapping, it affects everyone.” she said.

Authorities response

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has been tracking these criminals, and fighting to root them out. The FCT Police command has also confirmed the growing threat and has launched a series of operations aimed at dismantling kidnap syndicates. Security checkpoints have been mounted along major roads, and joint patrols involving police, military, and vigilante groups have been stepped up. But many residents say these measures have had little impact.

Just last week, the FCT Police Commissioner, Ajao Adewale at a press briefing confirmed the kidnapping reports in Kpaduma and Kobi communities. He also listed the struggles and achievements of the Police in crime fighting within the territory. Adewale said, effective policing thrives on transparency, partnership, and timely information.

“In this spirit, we have invited you here to share some of our recent breakthroughs, particularly in the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery, vehicle theft, drug trafficking, and other related crimes. “What you will see and hear today are not just statistics or exhibits, but clear evidence of the resilience of the FCT Police Command, the synergy with other security agencies, and the cooperation of well-meaning residents of the FCT”.

“On 15th September 2025 at about 2115hrs, armed hoodlums attacked Kpobi and Kpaduma 3 Villages under Guzape. Two vigilantes sustained gunshot wounds during the attack. Sadly, one of them, Bako Pwaza (M), later died at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The attackers attempted to kidnap two young ladies, but through a coordinated response team led by myself, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, the Rapid Response Squad Commander, and other officers, the victims were successfully rescued.

Anti-kidnapping

“On 17th September 2025 at about 2232hrs, the same group of bandits struck again at Karu, where one Nafiu Idris (M), a staff of the FCTA, Department of Urban Affairs, was abducted. Acting swiftly, the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in synergy with the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army, DSS operatives, Hunters, and Vigilantes, launched a clearance operation.

“On 18th September 2025 at about 0730hrs, the bandits’ hideout was traced to Zinda Forest, behind the Nigerian Army Estate in Kurudu, bordering Nasarawa State. The gang engaged our operatives in a fierce gun battle, but our team overpowered them. Three (3) of the notorious criminals, including their wanted leader Abdullahi Umar a.k.a. “Duna,” and his lieutenants Buba Ahmadi a.k.a.

“Killer” and Habi Sule a.k.a. “Mai-Kudi,” were neutralized”. He disclosed that several items and ammunition were recovered from the criminals. The items he listed included, two (2) AK-49 rifles with breach numbers 1983 NK 2202 and 1975 SW0924, two (2) magazines with seven (7) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, two (2) Itel handsets, ATM cards (Access Bank and Wema Bank) two (2) lighters, Assorted charms and animal horns and Cash sum of N10,000.

He also explained that, further investigation revealed that the neutralized gang leader “Duna” had been responsible for multiple kidnappings in Karu, Guzape, Kpobi, Army Estate Kurudu, and several locations in Nasarawa State. “The gang’s planned attempt to kidnap a resident of Federal Housing Estate, Karu, on 18th September 2025 at about 2200hrs, was successfully foiled due to the proactive raid and dislodgement of their camp.

Proactive anti-kidnapping and anti-banditry patrols are ongoing across border communities and identified hotspots”. The Police Commissioner also disclosed that , “during the period under review, the Command’s Anti-Narcotics Unit recorded remarkable progress in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse. Eleven (11) notorious drug dealers were arrested in coordinated raids across identified drug black spots in the FCT.

“A total of sixty-eight (68) bags of substances suspected to be cannabis and other illicit drugs were recovered. These arrests are critical in disrupting criminal supply chains, reducing the rate of drugfueled crimes, and keeping harmful substances away from our communities”.

Calls for collective action

Inside Abuja gathered that community leaders and advocacy groups are calling for a more coordinated approach that goes beyond policing. They are pushing for improved rural infrastructure , including street lighting, better road access, and surveillance technology, as well as empowerment of local vigilante groups with training and equipment.

“We must tackle this from all angles,” says Alhaji Danladi, a traditional ruler in Kuje. “Security forces cannot be everywhere, but if communities are empowered to defend themselves, it will make a difference.” Inside Abuja’s findings showed that despite the pervasive fear, residents are finding ways to stay resilient.

Neighbourhood watch groups have become more organized, WhatsApp groups now serve as early warning systems, and churches and mosques are holding special prayer sessions for peace. As Abuja grapples with these waves of kidnapping, the cry from its communities is clear, they want action, not just sympathy. Until then, fear remains a constant companion for many who call Nigeria’s capital home.