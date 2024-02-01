Trapped Funds: NANTA Blasts Carriers, Gives Deadline for Fare Reduction

Following the release of all outstanding backlogs of $64.44 million in blocked airline funds by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA) has said that foreign airlines have no further reason and justification to restrict inventory in the Nigerian market. The President of NAN- TA, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, in a statement on Wednesday, said the group viewed further restriction of lower inventory as excessive, profiteering, and unsupportive of the Nigerian government/ market in the face of our economic challenges.

Foreign carriers had hiked fares on Nigerian route ‘abnormally’ citing the withholding of its funds for the reason of removing lower ticket inventories (cheaper fares); a situation that has skyrocketed fares on travels into and outside Nigeria compared to Ghana and other countries where fares are higher by over 50 per cent coupled with the devaluation of Naira over time. Nigerians pay more than normal fares from Lagos to London for instance; the same equidistance from Accra-London.

The situation has forced more people to travel overseas through Accra, Ghana, Lome, Togo Cotonou, Benin Republic, and others where fares are more than 50% cheaper than what the airlines are offering in Nigeria. NANTA, she reiterated therefore holds a firm position that, with ROE at N1421 and backlogs cleared by CBN, airlines have no further reason and justification to restrict inventory in the Nigerian market.

“We at NANTA view further restriction of lower inventory as excessive, profiteering, and unsupportive of the Nigerian government/ market in the face of our economic challenges Akporiaye disclosed that NANTA had requested IATA to prevail on all airlines operating in the Nigeria market to release all lower inventories by February 2, 2024, reminding IATA that NANTA was cooperative and collaborative when the request was made by IATA.