Tranzfar Eyes Further Growth

Following what it describes as the remarkable growth it has experienced through its product, “The Freedom Bank Account”, in the last six months to one year, financial technology company, Tranzfar Limited, has said that it is aiming to connect every part of the world through seamless payments and banking services. A member of the company’s Board of Directors, Sarah Essien, disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos.

She stated that following its unveiling in October last year, the “Freedom Bank Account has delivered on its promise of freedom, granting Africans access to financial services such as the sending and receiving of instant bank payments across borders. We started with Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya, and now we are available in over 100 countries.”

Continuing, she said: “With the Freedom Bank Account, Nigerians, Ghanaians and Kenyans can own a UK bank account, send and receive money to and from countries like the UK and US, and pay their tuition fees for international educational institutions. Operators of the account also get added incentives such as discounted fees on international payments and referral bonuses.

“However, with our unique vision, Tranzfar aims to connect every part of the world through seamless payments and banking services. This is why we employ state- of-the-art technology to provide solutions which are innovative and revolutionary.

We have also been intentional about the integrity and security of our systems, making sure ours is one of the most trustworthy services globally.” She reiterated the company’s commitment to its mission of significantly increasing the level of financial connectivity between the global diaspora and the rest of the world.

“At the heart of Tranzfar lies its unwavering dedication to this mission, and we are committed to redefining the way people worldwide connect and interact financially,” Essien said.