Transportation Ministry Moves To Curtail Tanker, Road Accidents

The Ministry of Transportation on Thursday pledged to implement comprehensive training and certification for truck and articulated vehicle drivers to curb the rising menace of road accidents involving heavy-duty vehicles.

The Ministry also assured that it would source funding to execute the drivers’ training projects, which were earlier recommended by the National Assembly.

Speaking at a meeting with the committee overseeing the projects in Abuja, Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, said, “On receiving complaints from the office of the National Security Advisor and the National Assembly, I was moved to action. This committee must sit and be effective. Safe transportation is part of your mission, and drivers must be trained to know what they are doing.”

The Minister, represented by Musa Ibrahim, Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, acknowledged the funding challenges, noting, “We all know what budgetary issues are. If something is not in the budget, generating funds requires extra-budgetary measures. We are working round the clock to secure funding, and once ready, we will commence the project fully.”

Cynthia Ehindoro, representing the committee chairman, affirmed that the committee was ready to start work once funding was available.

The committee chairman highlighted the urgency of the project, stating, “Over 80 per cent of these drivers lack the knowledge required for safe driving. Some do not hold valid driver’s licenses. The increasing rate of accidents involving articulated vehicles makes retraining and recertification both crucial and urgent to save lives and protect properties.”

He further emphasized that the success of the driver retraining program would enhance the Ministry’s performance management scores while ensuring both effective and safe land transportation in Nigeria.

The committee also commended the Minister for securing Federal Executive Council approval of about N142 billion to construct modern bus terminals across the six geopolitical zones, describing it as a landmark achievement in Nigerian land transportation.