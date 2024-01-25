Transportation Minister Moves To Strengthen Inter-Agency Collaboration

In a bid to bolster inter-agency cooperation and coordination, the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, on Wednesday, embarked on a significant visit to the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), IGP (Rtd) Solomon Arase, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

During the visit on Wednesday, both high-ranking officials engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing collaboration between the Ministry of Transportation and the Police Service Commission.

They deliberated on key areas of mutual interest, including the security of transportation infrastructure and the safety of commuters.

Furthermore, the discussions encompassed strategies for combating transportation-related crimes and improving regulatory measures within the transportation sector.

Senator Said Alkali expressed his commitment to fostering a harmonious working relationship between the Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Police, emphasizing the importance of synergy in addressing security challenges within the transportation industry.

He highlighted the imperative of proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of citizens utilizing various modes of transportation across the country in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s administration.

The meeting concluded with both officials affirming their commitment to sustained engagement and cooperation, with plans for future collaborative initiatives and joint efforts to bolster the security and efficiency of the nation’s transportation network.

The visit by the Minister of Transportation to the Chairman of the Police Service Commission underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering inter-agency collaboration as a pivotal strategy in addressing complex security and regulatory challenges across various sectors.