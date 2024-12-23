Transportation Minister Kicks Off 2024 Yuletide Road Palliative

Share

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has kicked off the 2024 Yuletide Road Transportation Palliative.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Monday, signed by Olujimi Oyetomi, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation.

According to the statement, Alkali directed the Leadership of Road Transportation Unions- Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), God is Good Motors (GIGM), and Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON) to ensure that their palliative buses were moved to the designated loading points early on the 24th December 2024 to begin moving Nigerians who seek to take advantage of the Road Transport to join their loved ones across the country for Christmas (2024) and New Year Day (2025).

Alkali expressed regrets that the scheme was taking off late, stating that the delay was due to some logistic issues, which had been largely sorted.

Part of the statement reads: “Nigerians who intend to use this scheme from Abuja will take off from Eagle Square by 6.00 a.m., while those who are taking off from Lagos are to use Oshodi Terminal 3 for those going Northern routes and Oshodi Terminal 2 for those going Southern routes. The time for daily take-off is 6 a.m. However, some of the participating luxury buses are taking off by 6-7 p.m. daily from Oshodi, Lagos.

“Passengers intending to take advantage of the Yuletide Road Transportation Palliative should note that they will be required to pay 50% of the cost that they will otherwise pay.

“The Management of the Federal Ministry of Transportation has further advised that Nigerians should please avoid rushing in the face of the limited numbers of vehicles designated for the 2024 Yuletide Bus Palliative to avoid unpleasant experiences.

“144 routes from Abuja and Lagos to all State Capitals except Anambra, which will be Onitsha with 708 vehicles have been planned for the 2024 Yuletide Road Transport Palliative.

“Kicking off on Tuesday, 24th of December, 2024, and running till Sunday, 5th January 2025, means that the scheme will last for 13 days, Alkali stated.

“It should be recalled that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is already running 100% free-train rides on its 6 corridors across the country.

“For the 2024 Yuletide and New Year (Up to the 5th of January, 2025), it is hoped that 17, 588 persons will be moved to and fro daily, and 288,644 passengers will be moved to and fro across the nation.

“Nigerians may wish to see the approved route maps and designated parks for taking off and arrivals.”

