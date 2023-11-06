Transportation Minister Hails Lagos-Ibadan Maiden Freight Train Service

Sen. Said Alkali, the Minister of Transportation has described Thursday’s maiden trip of the Lagos-Ibadan freight train service as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s railway projects.

The Minister who spoke on Monday in a statement issued in Abuja said the milestone further demonstrated the government’s commitment to building a reliable transit system to serve Nigeria’s expanding populace.

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that the first goods train left Lagos’ Apapa Port and made its way to Ibadan, carrying thirty forty-foot containers.

Speaking on the development, Alkali said the Ministry of Transportation and its partners’ careful preparation, unwavering efforts, and careful execution were all key factors in the container goods train’s effective operation.

He added that it was evidence of the ministry’s unshakable dedication to implementing President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s eight-point plan, which gave top priority to the creation of a cutting-edge and effective transport system.

The transportation minister noted that the Lagos-Ibadan railway project, a crucial component of Nigeria’s transportation infrastructure, held immense potential to revolutionize the movement of goods and people.

He noted also that the completion of the rail project signified a major step in enhancing connectivity, boosting trade, and stimulating economic growth.

Alkali expressed satisfaction with Thursday’s successful launch of the container freight train, hailing it as a significant achievement for the nation.

“As the Lagos-Ibadan railway continues to expand its operations, it is expected to play a pivotal role in alleviating congestion on roads, reducing travel time, and facilitating seamless movement of goods across the country.

“The successful initiation of the container freight train service signifies a promising future for the railway project, further solidifying its position as a vital backbone of Nigeria’s transportation infrastructure,’’ Alkali stressed.