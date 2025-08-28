New Telegraph

August 28, 2025
Transportation Minister Constitutes C’ttee To Probe Train Derailment

The Minister of Transportation, Said Alkali, has taken a decisive action following the train derailment which occurred on Tuesday at Jerre, while proceeding from Abuja to Kaduna.

Accordingly, Alkali directed that a committee of all stakeholders be constituted to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the accident; make recommendations on how to prevent similar incidents in the future; and identify ways to enhance the safety and effectiveness of rail transportation in Nigeria.

The minister’s decision to constitute the investigative panel on the train derailment was contained in a statement signed and forwarded to journalists in Abuja yesterday by Mrs Janet McDickson Noah, Director, Press & Information, Federal Ministry of Transportation. Part of the statement reads:

“While expressing concern about safety of life of passengers, the minister has named the following as members of the committee: Musa O. Ibrahim (DOOPST) Chairman, Prof. Danwaka Shuaibu STA (HMT), Member, Engr. Zirra Finbar D(RTS), Member, Barr. Omotola Olusegun D(Legal), Member/Secretary, and Dr. Kayode Opeifa (MD NRC), Member.

Others are: Engr. I.A Ebuniwe (Inspector Railway), Member, Representative of Technics Engineering Architecture Marketing Nig. Ltd, Member, Representative of CCECC, Member and Representative of Civil Society Organisation, Member.

Also in the committee are: One male. Representing male Passengers (member), and One female, Representing female Passengers (member). Recall that on Tuesday an Abuja-Kaduna bound train derailed at approximately 11:09 A.M. at KM 49 between Kubwa Station and Asham Station.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) earlier announced that it had launched an investigation into the train accident which reportedly got six passengers injured.

