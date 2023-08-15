Transportation Crisis Loom In Anambra As Bus Drivers Set To Embark On Strike

A transportation crisis is currently looming in Anambra State following the resolution of the Shuttle Bus Drivers Forum to embark on a strike.

The drivers under the umbrella of Anambra Shuttle Bus Drivers Forum (ASBDF) in a meeting on Monday alleged that they are being forced to pay taxes for five weeks instead of four weeks contending that it is a rip-off on their members.

The group said that their account app was configured to five weeks a month instead of four weeks and that they are forced to pay for five weeks in a month.

They lamented that when their vehicles are at the mechanic’s yet they still pay the government.

One of the keke riders, Engr Chuks Chukwudindu who spoke with newsmen said the reason for their planned strike was to draw the attention of the public to what they are suffering in the hands of the revenue collectors.

Engr Chuks Chukwudindu, who is a Petroleum Engineer and a graduate of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Imo said that Anambra state collects five weeks of taxes in a month from them instead of four weeks.

He also said that they will soon embark on sitting at home to protest against multiple taxation by the state, which is stifling them and their families.

“If you pay for one month and immediately, it is four weeks your payment expires and you pay for extra days in the month.

We were taught in school that four weeks make one month but in Soludo’s interpretation, four weeks do no longer make a month” he started.

According to him, they are supposed to pay N10, 000.00 every month and if one divides N10000 by four is N2500 per week. But the government said that it has configured its app to capture five weeks in a month. We are forced to pay for the remaining days.

“We are considering withdrawing our services because of the harsh treatment the revenue officials are imposing forcing on us,” he said.

Engr Chuks Chukwudindu who was a former staff of Mobil Oil said that Soludo promised them that after the payment of N10,000 monthly, they will not pay any other Levy, but today they are being asked to pay another N4,000.00 for the emblem.

“I pay every fourth day of the month and as I was going to pay on 4th August, they arrested me saying that, I owed one week and that my payment has expired last week after four weeks.

“The configuration of the government app captured five weeks in one month. I told them that I have not heard of when government pay workers more in a month because the weeks are more.

Government should know we are in the same country where things are hard. We buy fuel, feed our families, maintain our vehicles” he added.