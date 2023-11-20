Transport Project To Provide 11,000 Jobs For Youth – Enugu Govt

READ ALSO:

He said the project would be strategically distributed across major hubs in the state for maximum economic impact.

The commissioner said the modern transport interchanges and bus terminals would include the Enugu Central Station (Holy Ghost), Garki Central Station, Abakpa Central Station, and Nsukka Central Station, adding that the logistic hubs would be sited at Obollo Afor, 9th Mile Corner and Emene to address the shortages in existing infrastructure.

According to the statement, two iconic ‘City Gates’ would be located at the Naira Triangle, Enugu, and 9th Mile, Udi, to enhance the aesthetic appeal and foster a sense of identity and pride among residents, while road markings, junction improvements, and bus stop upgrades would streamline traffic management and enhance pedestrian safety.

It said: “Enugu Central Station will commence shortly opposite the Holy Ghost Cathedral. It promises to bring peace, decency, and order to an area that has challenged previous administrations’ attempts at transformation.

“Featuring two terminals dedicated to interstate and intra-city transport for ease of movement of people to the most prominent economic hub in Enugu State, an ultra-modern train station, and a myriad of amenities such as over 1,000 parking spaces, hundreds of lettable spaces for businesses, ticketing halls, external bus shelters, CNG/LNG daughter stations, filling stations, lounges, electric vehicle and a solar farm roof, this comprehensive approach ensures convenience, sustainability, and economic opportunities for users and businesses alike.”

According to Ozor, the Enugu Central Station is strategically positioned to accommodate millions of commuters, utilizing both road and rail transportation, and it holds tremendous potential for the South-East, controlling about 41 percent of human traffic in the region, facilitating movement to and from the 2nd largest Southeast market (Ogbete Main Market), and fostering intergroup relations and economic prosperity.

He said major stakeholders whose properties could be affected, especially the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), had already been engaged by the governor with plans of compensation and assistance by the government.

He said the project would curb criminal activities, enhance the security and safety of motorists and passengers, improve the sanitation system, and eliminate the current gridlocks within the metropolis.

Ozor disclosed the official signing of a memorandum of understanding between his ministry and the China Rail and Bridge Company and said the strategic partnership aims to establish a 382km rail infrastructure to foster the integration and economic prosperity of the Southeast.