Transport Project To Provide 11,000 Jobs For Youth – Enugu Govt

The Enugu State Government on Sunday unveiled the first phase of the Transport Infrastructure Project, which includes several bus terminals, transport interchanges, logistics hubs, city gates, and rail stations across the state.
Governor Peter Mbah-led state government who disclosed this said the infrastructures would provide over 11,000 skilled and semi-skilled jobs for the youths and also attract at least N47.5 billion in investment to the State economy.
Unveiling the project, the state Commissioner for Transportation, Obi Ozor, said the state had taken a series of ambitious steps in line with Governor Mbah’s vision to reposition and remodel the transport sector and make it one of the leading modern transportation systems in Africa.
He said: “This ambitious undertaking aligns seamlessly with the state’s infrastructure enhancement plan and reflects the Governor’s vision of leveraging transport and logistics to spur economic transportation, drawing inspiration from successful models in Dubai and Singapore.
“This first phase of the project is aimed at optimizing transport efficiency, preserving road assets, and fostering a conducive environment for the growth of transport-related businesses and sustainable logistics to alleviate congestion and enhance connectivity within the state in order to meet the rapidly urbanizing and growing population of the state.”
READ ALSO:
- Peter Mbah’s Certificate Saga: NYSC Cannot Err Group Insists
- Peter Mbah: A disruptor heading to Enugu Govt House
- Peter Mbah and the Igbo contribution to national growth
He said the project would be strategically distributed across major hubs in the state for maximum economic impact.
The commissioner said the modern transport interchanges and bus terminals would include the Enugu Central Station (Holy Ghost), Garki Central Station, Abakpa Central Station, and Nsukka Central Station, adding that the logistic hubs would be sited at Obollo Afor, 9th Mile Corner and Emene to address the shortages in existing infrastructure.
According to the statement, two iconic ‘City Gates’ would be located at the Naira Triangle, Enugu, and 9th Mile, Udi, to enhance the aesthetic appeal and foster a sense of identity and pride among residents, while road markings, junction improvements, and bus stop upgrades would streamline traffic management and enhance pedestrian safety.
It said: “Enugu Central Station will commence shortly opposite the Holy Ghost Cathedral. It promises to bring peace, decency, and order to an area that has challenged previous administrations’ attempts at transformation.
“Featuring two terminals dedicated to interstate and intra-city transport for ease of movement of people to the most prominent economic hub in Enugu State, an ultra-modern train station, and a myriad of amenities such as over 1,000 parking spaces, hundreds of lettable spaces for businesses, ticketing halls, external bus shelters, CNG/LNG daughter stations, filling stations, lounges, electric vehicle and a solar farm roof, this comprehensive approach ensures convenience, sustainability, and economic opportunities for users and businesses alike.”
According to Ozor, the Enugu Central Station is strategically positioned to accommodate millions of commuters, utilizing both road and rail transportation, and it holds tremendous potential for the South-East, controlling about 41 percent of human traffic in the region, facilitating movement to and from the 2nd largest Southeast market (Ogbete Main Market), and fostering intergroup relations and economic prosperity.
He said major stakeholders whose properties could be affected, especially the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), had already been engaged by the governor with plans of compensation and assistance by the government.
He said the project would curb criminal activities, enhance the security and safety of motorists and passengers, improve the sanitation system, and eliminate the current gridlocks within the metropolis.
Ozor disclosed the official signing of a memorandum of understanding between his ministry and the China Rail and Bridge Company and said the strategic partnership aims to establish a 382km rail infrastructure to foster the integration and economic prosperity of the Southeast.