Transport Ministry Stresses Commitment To Efficient Infrastructure Devt

The Ministry of Transportation has stressed its commitment to delivering efficient, affordable and sustainable transport infrastructure. In a statement yesterday, the Director of Press and Public Relations Olujimi Oyetomi cleared the air on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Ministry of Transportation and MPH Rail Development (UK) Limited for the proposed Port Harcourt- Calabar-Enugu Abuja Standard Gauge Rail Project.

The statement said: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMT) has been drawn to emerging comments and commentaries by certain persons (especially on social media) concerning the status and implications of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on February 12 by the Minister of Transportation Said Ahmed Alkali on behalf of the ministry with Messrs. MPH Rail Development (UK) Limited, a United Kingdom-registered company with Nigerian and foreign shareholding.