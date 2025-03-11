Transport Ministry Refutes Media Report On Project Diversion

Share

The Federal Ministry of Transportation, on Tuesday, refuted media report alleging that the Transport Minister, Saidu Alkali, diverted $3 billion Railway Project from South-East to his home State, Gombe, for political gains.

According to a statement signed by the Ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations/ Head Press, Janet McDickson, the report is false, malicious and misleading to the public, thus should be disregarded.

PThe statement partly reads: “The attention of the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Transportation has been drawn to a publication by Sahara Reporters (online report) alleging that “Nigeria’s Transport Minister diverted $3 billion Railway Project from South-East to Home State, Gombe for political gains.

“The Port Harcourt-Maiduguri narrow gauge railway rehabilitation project was awarded to Messrs China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in November, 2020.

“So far, the rehabilitation works has been completed from Port Harcourt to Aba and train services along the corridor is currently running.

“Rehabilitation works from Aba to Enugu is ongoing with works on substructure completed while works on superstructures are ongoing.”

McDickson explained that the slow pace of work on the project is due to paucity of funds and the Federal Ministry of Transportation is working assiduously with the Contractor to ensure that funds are drawn down to complete the project.

“It is worthy of note that the main line for the project is in sections, Port Harcourt -Aba, Aba-Kafanchan, Kafanchan to Kuru in Jos, and Kuru to Maiduguri.

“As part of preliminary works on the remaining section of the project which includes Gombe State, a recognizance survey was carried out in 2024.

“The survey was carried out along the entire rail line by the four(4) stakeholders , the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Nigerian Railway Corporation, the Contractor and the Consultant.

“Therefore, there is no work going on in Gombe currently as falsely reported by Sahara Reporters.

“The Management of the Ministry hereby requests that Sahara Reporters withdraw this fake report and apologise to the Honourable Minister Distinguished Senator Said Ahmed Alkali for dragging his name into the mud and portraying the Ministry in bad light.

“The Hon. Minister is working assiduously to deliver the dividends of democracy to the entire nation in fulfillment of his mandate and does not deserve to be attacked , maligned or distracted with this fake news.

“Sahara Reporters, authors of the false report are therefore warned to desist from publishing fake news but are advised to work professionally by officially verifying their information before publication.”

The statement reiterated that in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Ministry is working hard to connect the entire country through the rail sector to ease transportation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

