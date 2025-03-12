Transport Ministry Debunks Diverting $3bn Railway Project

Share

The Federal Ministry of Transportation yesterday described as false a report claiming that Senator Said Alkali, the Minister of Transport, diverted three billion dollars railway project from South-East to his home state, Gombe for political gain.

The ministry urged Nigerians to disregard the publication, describing it as false, malicious and misleading to the public, and should be discarded.

This is contained in a statement issued by the management of the ministry and signed by Mrs Janet McDickson, Director of Information and Public Relation in the ministry.

“Attention of Management and Staff of FMT has been drawn to a publication written by Sahara Reporters (online report) alleging that “Nigeria’s Transport Minister diverted $3 Billion Railway Project from South-East to Home State, Gombe for Political Gain”.

“The management wishes to state categorically that, the above report is false, malicious and misleading to the public and should be discarded.

The statement noted that the Port Harcourt -Maiduguri narrow gauge railway rehabilitation project was awarded to Messrs China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in November, 2020.

