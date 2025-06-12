Transport Minister Woos Investors In Rail Power, Security Infrastructure

Share

Minister Of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has called on Chinese and foreign investors to invest in Nigeria’s railway infrastructure such as the power supply schemes, integrated security solutions, and real-time monitoring systems to secure the corridors and ensure reliable service delivery.

According to a statement from the Minister’s Media office in Abuja yesterday, Alkali made the call while speaking at the 16th International Infrastructure Investment And Construction Forum (IIICF), in Macao, China.

He said that China had been a trusted friend and partner, and we look forward to deeper collaboration that builds not just railways, but bridges of opportunity, peace, and shared progress.

He further said Nigeria had also embraced sustainability in its railway development strategy and are retrofitting locomotives to accommodate hybrid propulsion systems powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The minister said: “infrastructure is not just about tracks and trains. For our railway system to function optimally, there is a need for investments in dedicated power supply schemes, integrated security solutions, and real-time monitoring systems to secure the corridors and ensure reliable service delivery.

“These are areas ripe for private sector participation and public-private partnerships.”

