Transport Minister: We’ll Acquire Electric Vehicles To Cover Subsidy Removal

In order to combat the impacts of fuel subsidy in the country, Senator Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, the newly appointed Minister of Transportation on Tuesday disclosed that the ministry will look into acquiring electric vehicles.

Alkali made this known while speaking after the assumption of office in Abuja, adding that he would modernise the rail transport sector with efficient security services to support the realisation of the primary purpose of government.

He asserts that the project will undoubtedly realise the potential reflected in the most recent constitutional amendments that moved rail transport services from the exclusive list to the concurrent list.

He claimed it will also lessen the persistent threat on the roadways, which is typified by accidents, kidnappings, and armed robberies.

According to him, “As a compliment towards ensuring the realisation of this aspiration, I will support the provision of the necessary conducive environment while at the same time, maintain zero tolerance to indiscipline, laxity, inefficiency and any form of misconduct in the discharge of any official responsibilities.

“In the interim, I will dispassionately study the handing-over notes, and in the days to come, take briefs from the permanent secretary, departmental directors, and heads of agencies under the ministry.

“This exercise will include familiarisation visits to agencies to strengthen my office with credible information for a strategic and detailed reform in the Ministry and its agencies to enhance service delivery.

“The Ministry of Transport must assume a leading role in improving the public transportation sector to support the numerous policies that are geared towards providing democratic dividends that are accessible to ordinary Nigerians through effective provision of public transport that is secured, affordable and convenient across the country.

“It is important to state that the Federal Ministry of Transportation remains among the few Ministries that were established and, continue in existence from the colonial period to date with little modification of name given its strategic place as the gateway to the nation’s economy.”