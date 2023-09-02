Transport Minister To Support Kaduna Rail Mass Transit Project

The Minister of Transportation, Sen. Saidu Ahmed Alkali, has guaranteed the Kaduna State Government of the ministry’s cooperation as it attempts to implement a metropolitan rail mass transit network to address transportation issues brought on by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Sen. Alkali, who made this disclosure during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Kaduna State government to the ministry in Abuja, said that Governor Uba Sani should be commended and given the proper support for prioritising viable modes of transportation.

Moh’d Ahmed Yidikawu, the minister’s Special Adviser on Media in a statement made available to newsmen said that the minister expressed his desire to participate in every level of discussion that would allow the programme to start and given assurances of the ministry’s support.

Alkali continued by saying that the move was timely since it complied with the president’s order to state governors to give temporary solutions to mitigate the consequences of the elimination of petroleum subsidies on Nigerians. He also asked other state governors to follow this initiative’s lead.

The head of the delegation and commissioner for education of Kaduna State, Prof. Muhammed Sani Bello, had earlier stated that the purpose of the visit was to inform and ask for the minister’s support for the project, noting that the train mass transit initiative has the potential to improve people’s lot and that the state’s revenue base as a viable transport sector is the foundation of development.

Speaking at the event, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, managing director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), informed the minister that the states of Kaduna and Plateau had contacted the NRC’s management and expressed interest in starting the programme as a way to mitigate the effects of subsidy following the sharp increase in transportation costs.