Transport Minister Tasks Staff To Come Up With Parameters On Tinubu’s Priority Areas

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, on Thursday, urged the management staff of the Ministry and its agencies to come up with set parameters in line with the eight priority areas of President Bola Tinubu’s Administration.

Alkali stated this at the opening session of a 2-day retreat on cascading of ministerial performance bond holding in Abuja, from Thursday, 8th February to Friday, 9th February, 2024.

He stressed that achieving the ones which have to do with the transportation sector, would bring succor to Nigerians and align the Ministry with the vision of the President.

President Tinubu had at the presidential retreat held with ministers and permanent secretaries in 2023, signed a performance bond with the ministers and permanent secretaries to track records and key performance indicators (KPIs) for all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

According to Alkali, the need for this gathering has become imperative as it provides the ministry with a platform to relate as a sector, with a view to understanding its roles as a key sector within the Nigerian Economy.

“It is significant to emphasize that the present administration’s eight priority areas have mandated us to enhance infrastructure and transportation as enablers of growth,” he said.

Alkali stated that a perusal of the other seven priority areas showed that an efficient transportation system would be beneficial to agriculture and food security; marine and blue economy; tourism; industrialization; manufacturing and trade; as well as national integration among others.

He added “Our success will be prosperity for everybody on the value chain as we grow and diversify the economy, and it is based on these that our efforts will be assessed.

Alkali while also outlining his role, and setting the tone for the retreat, expressed his belief in the resource persons and facilitators at the retreat to demystify the importance of the ministry’s mandate, vision, and mission as well as the signed performance bond; the performance management system (PMS); the monitoring and reporting protocols and all that is needed to cascade at the ministerial level.

He disclosed further that the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation had been tasked with tracking the performance of the Ministers and the Permanent Secretaries.

He pointed out that officers from the CDCU were part of the facilitators of the retreat to bring to the limelight the yardstick for appraisal.

Accordingly, the Minister charged the Permanent Secretary to ensure that the directors and heads of agencies immediately cascade the outcome of the retreat to other officers who were not privileged to attend.

Alkali expressed confidence that the outcome of the meeting would produce a robust and comprehensive implementation strategy that would cover beyond the priority projects and programmes in the signed bonds.

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation/Marine and Blue Economy, Olufemi Oloruntola, expressed optimism that “the gathering will serve as a platform to delve into the intricacies of the performance bond endorsed by the Honourable Minister, setting the stage for us to establish clear objectives conducive to fulfilling the ministry’s mandate.”

According to Oloruntola, “It is imperative to recognize that the performance bond encapsulates a comprehensive framework comprising initiatives, deliverables, key performance indicators (KPIs), timelines, and targets, essential for the sector’s advancement.”

He assured the Minister of the Ministry’s commitment to monthly reviews of agencies’ performances and quarterly appraisals, while also stating the Ministry’s unwavering dedication to advancing the transportation sector for the benefit of Nigerians.