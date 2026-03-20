Transport Minister Rejoices With Muslims On Eid Al-Fitr Celebration

…Calls for mutual respect and understanding

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has felicitated Muslims across the country for the successful completion of Ramadan fast.

Alkali expressed his felicitation to the Muslims in a press statement signed and forwarded to journalists in Abuja on Friday by Umar Alkali, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Transportation.

In his goodwill message, the Minister enjoined the Ummah to make the best use of the lessons learnt during the holy month of Ramadan, which revolves around abstaining from eating, helping the needy and promoting good deeds among others.

Senator Alkali further emphasised that the end of Ramadan should not mark the end of the spiritual discipline and selflessness practised during the month.

He urged Nigerians to carry the spirit of charity and empathy into their daily lives, noting that a nation built on the foundation of compassion for the less privileged is one that will inevitably thrive and prosper.

​The Minister also used the occasion to call for renewed patriotism and support for the government’s efforts in transforming the nation’s infrastructure, saying that the transportation sector remains a pivotal engine for economic growth in the country.

​Highlighting the importance of national unity, Senator Alkali appealed to all Nigerians to foster an environment of mutual respect and religious tolerance.

He urged that the diversity of the country should be viewed as a source of strength rather than a point of division, persuading citizens to work together in harmony to overcome the current socio-economic challenges facing the nation.

​In his concluding remarks, the Minister prayed for the peace and security of the country, wishing all Muslims a joyous and hitch-free Eid celebration.

He advised commuters and transport operators to prioritise safety and adhere to traffic regulations during the festive period to ensure that everyone reaches their destinations safely to celebrate with their loved ones.