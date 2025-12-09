Transport Minister Directs NRC On Railway Safety, Efficiency

Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to intensify reforms across the country’s rail network to enhance efficiency and improve passenger experience.

The directive followed recent public feedback highlighting operational lapses and safety concerns within the railway system.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Umar Alkali, said the ministry was taking the concerns seriously and was committed to strengthening the system.

Senator Alkali acknowledged the challenges facing the rail sector and commended Nigerians for openly sharing their experiences through media reports and community forums.

He described the feedback as invaluable, noting that it has offered deeper insight into the realities of daily rail travel and the urgent need for improvement.

He disclosed that several decisive actions had already been taken, including a comprehensive review of rail operations and safety protocols, the strengthening of monitoring and accountability frameworks for management and frontline staff, and enhanced public feedback mechanisms to promote transparency and keep citizens informed.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a rail system that is safer, more reliable and aligned with global standards.

He expressed gratitude to the media for their responsible reporting and for amplifying passenger concerns, noting their crucial role in promoting transparency and accountability.

Senator Alkali also thanked passengers and Nigerians at large for their patience and constructive criticism, stressing that public vigilance remains essential for effective governance and meaningful reform.

He praised railway frontline workers for their dedication to keeping the system running despite current challenges, assuring them of the government’s continuous support.

The Minister reiterated that the administration remains committed to transparency, collaboration, and continuous improvement to deliver a safer and more efficient national railway system.