Transport Minister Condemns Killing, Abduction In Gombe

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has condemned the killing of two siblings, Yusuf Daddy and his sister, Faiza, and the abduction of four others in Pindiga town, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

According to a press statement signed in Abuja on Monday by Umar Alkali, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Minister of Transportation, the Minister described the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, as “Unacceptable and barbaric.”

He called on security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure that the perpetrators were swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

Reacting to the development, Senator Alkali urged residents to remain calm, stressing that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has zero tolerance for incessant killings and the abduction of innocent citizens from their homes.

Senator Alkali also assured that those responsible for such heinous acts would not go unpunished, as they would be made to face the full weight of the law when apprehended.

“While the Gombe State Government is taking decisive steps to address this vicious cycle of violence, the Federal Government, through its security agencies, will ensure that this incident serves as a deterrent to future occurrences,” the Minister said.

Senator Alkali extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Pindiga Emirate over the tragic loss.

He also prayed for Allah (SWT) to grant the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss and for the safe rescue and return of those abducted.