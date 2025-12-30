New Telegraph

Transport Minister Condemns Killing, Abduction In Gombe

Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has condemned the killing of two siblings, Yusuf Daddy and his sister, Faiza, and the abduction of four others in Pindiga town, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The minister, in a press statement issued by one of his aides, Umar Alkali, described the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, as “unacceptable and barbaric.”

He called on security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure that the perpetrators were swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

Senator Alkali also urged residents to remain calm, stressing that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has zero tolerance for incessant killings and the abduction of innocent citizens from their homes.

