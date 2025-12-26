Transport Minister Condemns Borno Bomb Blast

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has condemned the tragic incident that occurred at Al Adum Jummuat mosque, located in the Gamboru market area of Maiduguri, on Wednesday, December 24th.

According to a statement released in Abuja on Friday by Umar Alkali Jibril, Special Assistant Media and Publicity, Office of the Minister of Transportation, Alkali described the incident as barbaric and inhuman, maintaining that peace is the bedrock of any meaningful development globally.

He also commiserated with the government and people of Borno State on the unfortunate incident, praying for the repose of the deceased souls and the quick recovery of those who sustained injuries.

Preliminary report from the state police command indicated that five (5) people lost their lives while thirty-five (35) others have sustained various degrees of injuries, and are receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the state Specialist hospital in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.