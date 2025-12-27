Transport Minister Condemns Borno Attack

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has condemned the tragic incident that occurred at Al Adum Jummuat mosque, located in the Gamboru market area of Maiduguri, on Wednesday, December 24.

According to a statement released in Abuja yesterday by Umar Alkali Jibril, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Office of the Minister of Transportation, the incident is barbaric and inhuman, maintaining that peace is the bed- rock of any meaningful development globally.

He also commiserated with the government and people of Borno State on the unfortunate incident, and prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and those who sustained injuries.

Preliminary reports from the state police command indicated that five people lost their lives; while 35 others sustained various degrees of injuries, and are receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the state specialist hospital in Maiduguri, the state capital.