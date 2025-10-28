Transport Minister Commends Staff, Reaffirms Commitment To Welfare

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has reiterated his commitment to promoting staff welfare, physical fitness, and overall well-being within the Ministry.

Senator Alkali made the remarks during a presentation ceremony where executives of the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMT) Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) team, led by the Director in charge of the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Musa Ibrahim, presented the trophy and medals won at the October 2025 FEPSGA Keep-Fit and Aerobics Exercise held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

According to a statement by Jibril Alkali, Special Adviser on Media to the Minister, Senator Alkali commended the FMT FEPSGA team for their performance, which saw the Ministry emerge second overall and first in attendance at the national fitness event.

He emphasized that physical fitness enhances workplace productivity, fosters teamwork, and promotes a healthy work-life balance, urging staff to adopt regular exercise and sportsmanship as part of daily life.

“A healthy workforce is a productive workforce. I commend the FMT FEPSGA team for their discipline, dedication, and spirit of unity. I urge you to sustain this momentum and continue to represent the Ministry with pride in future competitions,” the Minister said.

He also encouraged the team to build on their success and prepare for even greater achievements in the forthcoming 2025 Federation of Public Service Games scheduled to be held in Adamawa State.

Mr. Ibrahim was accompanied by the Director of Human Resources Management, Mr. Mshebwale Ibrahim Musa, the Sports Manager, Engr. Dr. Sampson N. Ojon, and other team members who actively participated in the fitness programme.

The ceremony concluded with a group photograph and expressions of appreciation from team members, who lauded the Minister for his continued support and exemplary leadership.