Transport minister advises Gombe Assembly

The Minister of Transportation Sa’id Alkali yesterday urged the Gombe State House of Assembly to make the legislature a progressive partner with the executive arm to ensure an effective budget process for effective governance.

He made the call while declaring open the annual retreat of the House of Assembly members and management staff in Abuja. The minister commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his support for the Assembly.

Alkali said: “It is my conviction that the choice of the theme of the retreat, which is titled: ‘Good Governance through Effective Budget Process’ will discuss critical issues that will enhance your capacity for quality budget legislation and effective oversight.

“A careful perusal of the retreat agenda vindicates this expectation, given the diversified topics that will no doubt strengthen legislative capacity for optimal performance. “Ultimately, the choice of topics such as Budget Monitoring and Tracking, Operationalization of Financial Autonomy, Bill Process, Scrutiny and Analysis, as well as Techniques for Conduct of Oversight.”