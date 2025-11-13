Transparency: Senate Moves To Probe Stamp Duty Revenues In Nigeria

The Senate has launched an investigation into stamp duty revenue collected by government agencies and private companies.

The Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) has directed the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and commercial banks to submit records of their stamp duty collections. Private companies involved in such transactions have also been asked to provide similar information.

Senator Ahmed Wadada, SPAC Chairman, explained that all agencies have until November 25, 2025, to comply. He said the probe seeks to determine how much revenue was generated and how effectively it has been utilized.

“This inquiry is part of the Senate’s ongoing efforts to promote transparency, plug revenue leaks, and ensure that stamp duty funds are used for public welfare,” Wadada said. “We aim to identify revenue gaps and ensure these funds support public services and infrastructure.”

The Committee noted that while stamp duty revenues are substantial, they are often underutilized or misapplied. Information gathered will guide future policy decisions to strengthen financial accountability and maximize revenue for the benefit of Nigerians.

The probe comes amid growing calls for increased government revenue transparency and reduction of financial leaks in public sector operations.