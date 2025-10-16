Transparency Revolution: NCC Set To Launch Live Network Performance Map

In a significant move towards greater transparency and consumer empowerment, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to launch a public Network Performance Map in the fourth quarter of 2025, New Telegraph gathered.

This initiative, which will utilize crowdsourced data to provide Nigerians with an unprecedented, location-specific view of service quality, marks a pivotal shift in the regulator’s strategy to foster accountability and drive improvements in the telecommunications sector.

The forthcoming map is a cornerstone of the NCC’s deliberate transition from a traditional “command-and-control” regulatory model to one that prioritises information disclosure. The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, explained that while enforcement actions will continue, transparency is now a key tool for stimulating market-driven improvements.

By publishing accurate, timely, and accessible information on industry performance, the NCC aims to equip consumers, investors, and the public with the data needed to make informed decisions, thereby encouraging operators to compete not just on price, but on the actual quality and reliability of their services.

The Network Performance Map will visually represent service quality across different localities, allowing users to see and compare network performance data from various Mobile Network Operators and Internet Service Providers.

This granular, location-level insight is a substantial upgrade from previous state-level averages and will make service quality directly visible and comparable for the average Nigerian. The launch of the map will be complemented by the simultaneous publication of formal Quality of Experience and network performance reports for all major service providers, creating a comprehensive public dashboard for sector performance.

This push for transparency extends beyond the map as Maida outlined several related initiatives already in effect or on the horizon. Under the NCC’s Tariff Simplification Guidelines, operators are now required to publish a standard disclosure table for every tariff plan, enabling consumers to conduct like-for-like comparisons across different operators.

Furthermore, a public Major Outage Reporting Portal has been established, mandating that operators log and notify customers of significant service disruptions. The NCC has also recently released updated Corporate Governance Guidelines for the industry, which emphasize transparency by requiring licensed companies to make their mid-year and annual compliance reports public and to appoint a designated regulatory officer.

The decision to leverage crowdsourced data for the performance map follows a series of bold steps the NCC has taken to cement its reputation for data integrity. Maida recalled instances such as the 2017 revision of teledensity figures using updated population data, which though not “headlinefriendly,” demonstrated a commitment to accuracy.

More recently, a comprehensive subscriber-database audit led to the publication of true, verified numbers, strengthening public trust in the Commission’s statistics. The forthcoming map represents the next logical step in this data-centric approach, turning network performance into a publicly scrutinized metric.

This enhanced focus on transparency is intrinsically linked to the NCC’s broader mission to improve service reliability. Maida connected the upcoming map to the Commission’s recently updated Quality of Service regulations, which now hold not just Mobile Network Operators but the entire service-delivery chain accountable, including critical Co-Location Service Providers who power the cell sites.

By setting and monitoring key performance indicators like power availability and fault repair times, and now making this data public, the NCC is creating a multi-layered system of accountability designed to ultimately improve the consumer experience.