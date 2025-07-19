The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced 40% reduction in cases of extortion and unofficial charges across its service centers nationwide.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the development follows the enforcement of a more transparent and standardized fee structure for its services.

Abisoye Coker-Odusote, Director General of NIMC, made this disclosure during an official event held in Lagos on Friday, July 18.

He emphasised that the drop in illegal charges is directly linked to the Commission’s recent efforts to improve transparency and accountability in its operations.

The DG reaffirmed that NIN registration is free nationwide, countering claims of irregular charges at registration centres.

According to her, the total number of enrolled Nigerians has increased from 120 million in May to 122 million by June 2025, reflecting steady progress in the Commission’s identity management goals.

“Enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN) remains free. We have standardised modification and authentication fees, and these are publicly disclosed,” Coker-Odusote stated.

While reaffirming that the core NIN enrolment service is free, Coker-Odusote clarified that modification services—such as Date of Birth changes and data corrections—come with standard, approved fees that are now made publicly accessible to prevent exploitation.

This update follows public concerns over rising service charges and alleged exploitation at some registration centres. NIMC had earlier explained that fee adjustments were necessary to enhance efficiency and maintain service quality.

The Commission’s renewed commitment to transparency appears to be paying off, as it continues to roll out reforms aimed at ensuring equitable access to digital identity services across Nigeria.