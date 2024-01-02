Transparency, private sector key to multi-billion dollar COP28 largesse

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), has said there is the need for the Nigerian government to lead by example and build trust for the country to appropriate the benefits of COP28 and access its share of the finances and pledges made at the summit. Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, proffered this strategy in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend. He also said private sector driven initiatives were key to actualising and optimising the opportunities. He added that it was necessary for Nigeria to have a strategic and realisable roadmap, adding that the international community will support the country’s dreams and efforts if they are seen to be laudable, feasible and have the country’s determination and commitment.

He said: “The government itself must live by example. The government itself must lean towards private sector driven initiative. It must build and earn the trust, first of all, of Nigerians to get them motivated to participate. “Once the international community see that we are ready and able to engage, we have identified exactly what to do and our road map is in place, and we have private sector participation, everybody working hard, towards the same goal and cohesion and collaboration, you will find that we will be the next global force. But we just need to get our ax together and this is the opportunity for us to do so.” COP 28, which is Conference of the Parties 28, refers to the United Nations Climate Change Conference which took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, (UAE) from November 30 till December 12, 2023. The conference had many achievements. Nearly every country in the world agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels” – the main driver of climate change – at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai. The hosts, the United Arab Emirates, said more than $83 billion had been mobilised during the first five days of the event. The United Arab Emirates pledged $30 billion to a new fund to invest in climate friendly projects across the globe, with $5 billion for the Global South. UAE banks pledged to mobilise one trillion dirhams, or around $270 billion, in green finance. The World Bank said it aimed to increase climate funding to 45 per cent of its total lending, which equates to an increase of $9 billion annually. The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) said it would invest more than $2 billion annually until 2030 in Latin America to fight climate change. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said it will allocate $10 billion for climate investment in the Philippines between 2024 and 2029. Charitable donors including the Bezos Earth Fund joined forces with the World Bank’s private investment arm in a climate financing venture to try to generate $11 billion in investments in developing countries.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) disclosed that Nigeria made many benefits from COP28. It stated that many high income countries made financial pledges and over a billion U.S Dollars were raised from these initial pledges. It added that Nigeria and Germany signed a performance agreement on the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative, (PPI), to improve the electricity in the country. According to it, Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA)/National Agency For Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shenzhen Technology Development Company, China, to develop and establish a $150 million Lithium battery manufacturing and processing factory in Nigeria. It said: “The COP28, specifically focused on the climate change and the obligations therein for the nations covered by the treaty binding the 198 signees, which are 197 countries and the European Union.” MOMAN Executive Secretary, said Nigeria should convert the opportunities of COP 28 to benefits. Isong said: “I am one of those that believe that the attendance at the COP28 by some many Nigerians can be turned out to be a great plus for us. From what we see, a lot of side events took place, events that exposed those who attended to opportunities. If you do not go, you do not see those opportunities. You need to see those opportunities and build the network.

You need to understand how it can affect you. “To a country of over 200 million Nigerians, that is potentially the highest petroleum producer in Africa, if the people who attended, 1,441 delegates, I am told, are in the key ministries and key companies, what we need to do is: having attended, and built some sort of understanding of what COP 28 is and what it can do for us, we need to gather ourselves now locally. “We need the government to somehow put together all the resources, all the brains, all the ministries, and all the private sector that went and build the sustainability strategy for Nigeria, for us to take full advantage of the offers from the event. “Everybody should put on the table, all the opportunities that they found, pick up or foresaw, and let us take full advantage of all those networks, of all those opportunities, offers and partnership, whether at the inter-governmental level with the developed countries or other levels. There were direct engagements with the United States (USA) which is one of the key drivers of the administration of Joe Biden, the Democrats. They are key drivers of managing climate change. “There are opportunities for the government to cover relationships and engage with them. Very many European countries are extremely focused on them. Interestingly, China, we are told, is first in the class on the subject. “So there are opportunities for Nigeria as we transition from our crude oil to benefit from the crude oil but prepare for the future and carry along over 200 million Nigerians into the future. It is a fantastic opportunity. All we need is the right quality of leadership and of belief in the leadership for Nigerians to step forward boldly into the future.” He added: “We must remember that the President, (Bola Tinubu) and a very large team went to COP28 in Dubai. So, we are expecting from the regulator which has launched its sustainability initiative, to be efficient with it. We are expecting adjustments in the oil industry as a whole as we begin to drive the substantiality agenda. The sustainability agenda is not just for the rest of the world. It is for us as well.