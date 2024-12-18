Transparency Key To Voluntary Tax Compliance – Ex-Kwara Speaker

Share

Former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Prof. Ali Ahmad has stressed the need for transparency in tax administration within the State and Nigeria at large, saying it would encourage voluntary compliance among Nigerians.

Speaking on Wednesday in Ilorin, the State capital, at a Strategic Media Seminar organised by the Sobi FM Chapel of the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), themed “The Role of Media in Promoting Transparency and Accountability in Tax Reforms Legislation”, Prof. Ahmad highlighted the critical role of transparency in fostering trust between the government and taxpayers.

According to him, the proposed tax reforms by the Federal Government could only gain public acceptance if the administration of taxes was open and accountable.

“Once there is transparency in the tax regime, people will comply and pay tax voluntarily, and the nation will be on its path to development,” he stressed.

Prof. Ahmad underscored the importance of engaging the public through the media, stating that the existing tax regime suffers from a trust deficit.

He urged the government to involve citizens in the reform process by reflecting their views in the proposed bills. He also called on the media to play an active role in educating the public on the importance of tax reforms and simplifying complex legislative changes to ensure that citizens understand their rights and responsibilities.

“By demystifying tax laws and policies, the media is, in a way, empowering the citizens to actively participate in the governance process,” Prof. Ahmad posited.

The former Speaker noted that the seminar’s timing was apt and timely. It came at a time when the Federal Government’s proposed tax reforms had sparked widespread row, particularly in the northern part of the country.

The session provided a platform for stakeholders to deliberate on ways to build trust and improve the effectiveness of tax reforms in Nigeria.

