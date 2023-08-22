Transparency key to $20bn investment in gas infrastructure

Transparency and accountability are ineluctable for Nigeria to attract $20 billion required annually to bridge its gas infrastructure deficit. It is also imperative for the government to provide and sustain a good environment germane for business growth so that investors will have confidence in the country to advance its gas infrastructure and gas penetration. In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, Chairman, IPMAN, NNPC depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo, also said Nigeria should avoid corruption and policy summersault for investors to have confidence in the system.

He stated that given the infrastructure decay in the country, the assertion by Executive Secretary, of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr Ogbonnaya Orji, that the country would require about $20 billion annually to bridge the country’s gas infrastructure gap, was factual. Amoo noted that Nigeria had the largest gas reserves in Africa and the ninth largest globally as it has over 200 TCF of proven gas reserves and about 600 TCF potential molecules. He, however, stated that the country had not been able able to take them off the ground due to low investment in the sector, adding that the government should effectively implement the nation’s gas policy. According to him, it is needful for the policy to be clear on the specific roles of the government, industry, and investors in implementing the plan. He said there was need for the gas utilisation plan to have market-driven opportunities that will successfully translate the gas plans into sustainable economic development.

He called on Nigeria and other concerned countries and parties to expedite action on the $13 billion Trans-Sahara Gas Pipelines project (TSGP). He noted that the length of the pipeline would be 4,128 kilometres (2,565mi): 1,037 kilometres (644 mi) in Nigeria, 841 kilometres (523mi) in Niger, and 2,310 kilometres (1,440 mi) in Algeria. He recalled that the TSGP, also known as NIGAL pipeline and Trans-African gas pipeline, was a planned natural gas pipeline from Nigeria to Algeria, which will start in the Warri region in Nigeria and run north through Niger to Hassi R’Mel in Algeria. He explained that in Hassi R’Mel, the pipeline would connect to the existing TransMediterranean, Maghreb–Europe, Medgaz and Galsi pipelines. These supply Europe from the gas transmission hubs at El Kala and Beni Saf on Algeria’s Mediterranean coast. Amoo also said it was necessary for the concerned parties to take seriously the $30 billion 6,000-kilometre Nigerian-Morocco pipeline, which would traverse 13 African nations along the Atlantic coast and supply the landlocked countries.

He called on Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, The Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco to intensify efforts for the realisation of the project. Amoo said: “For us to get resources for anything we are talking about as per infrastructure, if the infrastructure we are having is not in good shape, definitely there will be the need for maintenance so as to ensure sustainability. If we are getting such resources, there should be something to show for it. “Nigeria should ensure accountability and transparency and we do away with corruption. If we can add those three factors, at least those gaps they are trying to bridge, such a long fund is required and well used. “It is not good that Nigeria has such a deficit. It is not good for our economy and for investors to see us in that situation. It debars them from proposing and talking about investments in our country. “Government should show that it is credible enough and present a good environment so that investors can see Nigeria as worthy of their investments. “Also our gas policy should be addressed. The ease of doing business should be looked into and not only the gas policy.

We should make the world rank us as part of the countries that have an easy way of doing business. Our gas should be attractive so that other countries and other investors could see it as good for their line of investment. “Policy summersault is another challenge. Nigeria should be wary of policy changes without considering investors’ interests. Even internal interest should be considered. When you have a change of govenrment, the existing policy would be abandoned for new policies. Such will not be favourable for investors and also for the economy. Policy summersault should be considered as a bad omen for investors to look at.” He added: “Nigeria has a lot of gas. We need to look at our gas infrastructure to power our economy. There is a lot of gas flaring showing that we have more than enough. We should do gas conversion to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for our vehicles. We should do a lot of investments in gas development and penetration. We should allow more investors.

“The more we are talking about long ago to supply neighbouring African countries so that we can make money from it and augment whatever we are getting from crude oil to boost our economy. Government should rise up and do something about gas penetration, making conversion of energy. Vehicles should be allowed to convert from petrol to gas cheaply. “A lot of gas usage should be encouraged. Instead of trucks using diesel up and down, virtually 70 per cent of trucks are on gas likewise gas petrol generator should be made easy for conversion to gas and other uses that gas should be used for. This will help us minimise the pains of subsidy removal.”