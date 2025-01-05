Transparency Initiative Hails NNPCL Over PH, Warri Refineries

Share

…says ex-President’s doubt misplaced

The Movement for Anti-Corruption, Integrity, and Transparency Initiative, has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) over the activation of the Port Harcourt, and Warri Refineries.

According to the Civil Society Organisation (CSO), the development was a demonstration of the capacity and patriotic zeal of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari, and his management team.

In a statement signed on Sunday by its National President, Comrade Goodway Jackson, and Secretary General, Comrade Mohammed Kuda, the group urged the public to renew confidence in the company, which it argued, has brought efficiency to bear on the petroleum and gas sector.

In light of the foregoing, the group faulted the position of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a recent outing, which cast doubt on the functionality of the Refineries.

The former leader had said, among others: “So if anybody tells you now that they (the refineries ) are working, why are they not with Aliko (in the market)? And Aliko will make his own refinery work. Not only make it work, he will make it deliver.

“Whether we announce our own government refineries are working or not working, look, it is like they say in Yoruba adage, ‘the man who plants 100 heaps of yams and says he has planted 200 heaps, they say after he has harvested 100 heaps of yam, he will also harvest 100 heaps of lies.

“Well, you know what I said about the Port Harcourt refinery? Do you remember? I will remind you. I said when I was president, I wanted to do something about the three refineries we have. Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna”.

Reacting, the anti-corruption group alleged that the ex-president “has refused to see anything good in the management of the state-owned refineries, no matter how good that thing is”.

Share

Please follow and like us: