Transparency In Continuous Voter Registration

The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) launched its online pre-registration platform on August 18, 2025, as part of its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) programme.

In-person registration will commence on 25 August 2025. Registration will take place at 811 centres across the 774 Local Government and Area Council Offices of the Commission, as well as 36 State Offices and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Both the online pre-registration platform and in-person registration will be available concurrently from August 25, 2025.

It is vital to get it right with the CVR exercise, as the register will be incorporated into the final register for the 2027 general election.

Doing so involves acting correctly and avoiding past errors that cast doubt on the transparency of the voters’ register.

It also assumes that first-time registrants will cooperate with registration officers and behave in a manner compatible with the Commission’s Rules and Regulations for the exercise.

It presumes that the political elite will allow the continuous registration process to proceed smoothly without attempting manipulative tactics to gain undue advantage.

It also entails that Nigerians will not treat the CVR as just another census, where both eligible and ineligible individuals are herded to registration centres to register.

Additionally, it presumes that civil society organisations and groups will conduct sensitisation and awareness campaigns about the various modules available during this period.

Furthermore, it requires registration officers to demonstrate professionalism and courtesy while performing their duties.

What are the key issues and challenges with the CVR? The Commission, as part of its preparations, has activated its portal where the various services available during this period have been uploaded.

Prospective registrants can visit the online platform to find registration centres near them. They can also commence their pre-registration online and complete it at any of the registration centres.

Generally, the CVR is for individuals who have attained 18 years of age and those who have never registered during the nationwide voter registration or any of the CVRs conducted by the Commission.

The integration of other services during this period is for administrative convenience and to enable Nigerians to enter the election with a robust and credible register.

Section 10 of the Electoral Act governs CVR. It states that each applicant for registration under the continuous registration system shall appear in person at the registration venue with any of the following documents—(a) birth certificate; (b) national passport, identity card or driver’s licence; or (c) any other document that will prove the identity, age, and nationality of the applicant.

This means that individuals whose names are on the register cannot register again. We shall return to this and explore some of the challenges of our refusal or inability to adhere to this requirement.

It is important to highlight some of the services the Commission has activated during the CVR. Due to societal dynamics, people relocate for work, business, or other reasons. Civil servants transfer to different locations.

Some business owners move their businesses periodically. Ethnic and religious conflicts displace some people. Currently, issues such as kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities also cause people to abandon

It is vital to get it right with the CVR exercise, as the register will be incorporated into the final register for the 2027 General Election

their previous locations. Therefore, if you are a registered voter and wish to change your voting location, you can do so online.

Alternatively, you can visit any of the 811 registration centres to complete the process. This is not a new registration. Suppressing information and registering anew is unnecessary, as it involves extra effort and can cause confusion.

During movement, some individuals lose, damage, or misplace their PVCS. If your PVC is lost or damaged and you need a replacement, you can apply online or visit any registration centre. Full disclosure remains crucial.

Your name appears on the register, and suppressing information or registering again is redundant. There is also the issue of uncollected PVCs.

Some previously registered voters have not collected their PVCs. Some may attempt to suppress their registration details and register again. Any person who has previously registered cannot register again.

Such individuals can check online for the location of their PVC. Registered voters can also review their information. If you have registered but have not yet updated your details by providing your photo online (or at any registration centre since June 28, 2021), you should begin the process. You may also be free to update your information.

If you are a duly registered voter wishing to amend the details on your Voter’s Card, you can start this process online; reregistration is not required.

For the CVR to succeed, the Commission must adopt a stance of zero tolerance for unprofessional conduct that could damage the integrity of the electoral process.

Registration officers must be properly trained and advised to resist pressure from politicians, traditional and religious leaders, community figures, friends, and those involved in electoral fraud. Some may encourage underage registration.

Some unpatriotic elements may deceive or compromise individuals into registering multiple times or facilitate duplicate registrations. Others could pay community youths to register as many people as possible.

Any registration officer found aiding malpractice must be detained, disciplined, and prosecuted.

The Electoral Management Body, in collaboration with civil society groups and organisations, must raise awareness among community leaders, traditional and religious leaders, about the unacceptability of underage registration.

Some individuals who under-declared their age during registration are still struggling to reconcile their dates of birth with their NIN.

More importantly, some Nigerians should not persist in doing the wrong thing and blaming others for their misdeeds. We must learn to provide full disclosure to public officials and ensure the correct actions are taken.

Some Nigerians believe that technology will not detect their misconduct when they do the wrong thing. Some will register underage persons, thinking technology cannot identify them.

A more disturbing issue is the mistrust of public officials. Some people stubbornly refuse good advice and continue down the wrong path simply because they do not trust the opinions of public officers.

Those who misplace their voter cards may insist on re-registration, and when advised otherwise, they perceive such advice as coming from an enemy.

Persons with defaced cards and those who have relocated fall into the same category. The Electoral Commission and civil society organisations must engage key stakeholders and inform those who have misplaced, lost, defaced, or had their cards stolen that re-registration will not provide any advantage but could cause problems.

Those who have moved from one state to another or from one local government area to another also fall into this group.

They need to understand that the Electoral Commission has software capable of detecting multiple and duplicate registrations across Nigeria.

The Commission must employ modern technology to eliminate underage, duplicate, and multiple registrations. Those who seek to avoid responsibility and plead for exclusion should do the right thing.

The fact that others might do the wrong thing must not lead us to follow suit. We must clean up the voters’ register, which is the foundation of the electoral process.