Transparency: Finance Ministry Inaugurates Anti-Graft C’ttee

To enthrone transparency and accountability in the discharge of service at the Federal Ministry of Finance, a Committee on Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) has been inaugurated.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya, while performing the inauguration, said the Committee marked a decisive step in the collective commitment to foster integrity, accountability and transparency within the public service.

A statement issued by the Director of Information at the Ministry, Mohammed Manga, quoted her as saying the unit represented the ministry’s unwavering dedication to ethical conduct and good governance.

She emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating that, “combating corruption is not the responsibility of ACTU alone but requires the collective effort of all staff in the Ministry”.

She urged every staff to embrace the initiative wholeheartedly and support the Committee’s work. The permanent secretary assured the Committee of her unwavering support and collaboration in achieving its objectives.

She informed that the Committee was tasked with promoting and entrenching a culture of transparency, upholding the highest standards of accountability, and ensuring that the principles of the rule of law guide all actions within the ministry.

Earlier in his goodwill message, the Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, informed that ACTU was an initiative of the ICPC approved by the Federal Government to serve as an inhouse check mechanism for corruption prevention within Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), in line with global best practices of building strong institutions and enhancing good governance in the fight against corruption.

