Transparency Africa Kicks Against Nomination Of  New EFCC Boss

The Transparency and Anti-Corruption Campaign in Africa (TACCA) has advised President Bola Tinubu to avoid appointing any person with baggage as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The caution came amid speculations that Tinubu had pencilled down a former scribe of the anti-graft commission, Olukayode Olanipekun as a possible replacement for Abddulrasheed Bawa, the suspended boss of the EFCC.

The Country Director, Transparency Africa, Idahosa Osamhanze, who gave the advice on Monday at a media parley in Abuja, warned that such would be a step in the wrong direction as an indicted personality can not superintend over an anti-graft agency

Osamhanze said TACCA has been watching with “telescopic lenses” to ensure that President Tinubu will not make a mistake that could drive his Renewed Hope Agenda into oblivion.

“If it’s true based on recent reports that President Bola Tinubu wants to appoint a former scribe of the anti-graft commission as the helmsman then the fight against graft in Nigeria has been thrown into archival dustbin.

“Olukayode Olanipekun the name being repeatedly mentioned who has not been cleared by an investigative panel that ousted the Ibrahim Magu administration of the EFCC can never be a good replacement for Abddulrsheed Bawa.

“All the records are available in the public domain that the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel had indicted Olanipekun and he has not been formally cleared till date.

“If the president must pick an appointee from the South why must it be Olanipekun that has a heavy baggage hanging over his head?

“There are very credible men with proven integrity from the south who parade a set of very intellectually gifted Nigerians.

“We know that the president means well for Nigerians but not by appointing those who are carrying baggage that will further rubbish the image of Nigeria.

“We want to make a passionate appeal to Mr President to patiently shop for a better replacement and competent anti-graft crusader that can change the narrative for the. betterment of all Nigerians.

“He should remember that a wrong choice made now would have a spiral effect on the image of Nigeria and it will reduce Foreign Direct Investment into Nigeria,” he said.