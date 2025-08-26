‘Transparency, Accountability Cornerstone Of Investor Confidence’

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has reiterated that accountability and transparency remain indispensable to strengthening investor trust and deepening Nigeria’s capital market.

Speaking in Abuja during a stakeholder engagement on internal control over financial reporting in the public sector, Agama underscored that robust governance and ethical stewardship are vital for ensuring the integrity of financial disclosures.

The forum, themed “Strengthening Accounting and Transparency through ICRC,” was convened by Smith Ighodalo Adewale Odiachi (SIAO) under the Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICFR) framework, in collaboration with the Financial Reporting Council (FRC). Agama emphasized that effective internal controls underpin the credibility of financial reporting, particularly in public companies and other market-facing institutions.

According to him, such measures are critical for instilling discipline, enhancing accountability, and building the kind of investor confidence necessary to attract sustainable capital flows into the economy. “Internal control over our financial reporting is a critical part of disclosures.

Whether in the securities market, for public companies, or other organizations, these controls strengthen accountability, transparency, and integrity within the financial system,” he said. He further noted that investor confidence is directly tied to perceptions of openness and responsible management in the marketplace.

“For investors, what matters is knowing that there is accountability, that people are doing what they ought to do, and stewardship is being upheld,” Agama remarked. “When investors see that management is committed to these principles, they are more likely to invest.”

The SEC chief also highlighted the significance of the newly enacted Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, which was signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on March 25. He described the legislation as a landmark achievement in the country’s drive to modernize its capital market and enhance regulatory effectiveness. “The ISA 2025 has introduced key reforms aimed at fostering a more transparent and efficient market,” he stated.

“We are already seeing improved investor sentiment and increased confidence in the system.” Agama stressed that under his leadership, the Commission will continue to operate on the pillars of professionalism, integrity, and strict adherence to the law.

These values, he affirmed, would remain central to market supervision and reform initiatives designed to reposition the Nigerian capital market as a credible platform for both domestic and foreign investors. The event attracted senior policymakers, accountants, auditors, and market regulators, all of whom echoed the need for stronger institutional frameworks to prevent corporate malfeasance and uphold market stability.

Stakeholders agreed that accountability and transparency are not merely regulatory requirements but fundamental conditions for sustainable economic growth. With Nigeria’s capital market facing heightened expectations amid domestic economic pressures and global uncertainties, Agama’s call reinforced the SEC’s resolve to prioritize investor protection and rebuild confidence through governance reforms.

As he noted, transparency and accountability are not just ideals but practical instruments for restoring trust and mobilizing capital for national development.