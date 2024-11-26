Transmission Towers: Reps Task FG To Provide Security Nationwide

Share

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government through the Ministry of Interior, to urgently provide adequate security for the transmission towers across the country to avoid future occurrences of vandalism.

According to the statement, the lawmakers want special attention for the towers in Bayelsa and Rivers State.

The advice followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Oboku Abonsizibe Oforji (PDP, Bayelsa) at the plenary on Tuesday.

In his lead debate, Oforji noted that on July 29, 2024, residents of Yenagoa and Bayelsa State, in general, woke up to a total blackout occasioned by the collapse of a Transmission Station between Emezhi and Mbaima in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers state and three others between Igbogene and Nedugo Agbia in Yenagoa local government area of Bayelsa state.

He said the Bayelsa state government in collaboration with the Transmission Company of Nigeria, swiftly swung into action to address this challenges that has culminated in the dwindling of socio-economic activities in the state.

The lawmaker said he was saddened that on the 19th of November, 2024, just as the work was nearing completion, at Ula-Akpata, in Ahoada East local government area of Rivers state, some hoodlums went and vandalised a section of the lines.

“Disturbed that by this development, the woes of the residents of Bayelsa state still subsist for one or two days, because as we speak the people of the state are in total blackout, this has been the situation for over 4 months.

“Cognisant that the efforts of the Bayelsa state government in mobilising financial and material resources to support the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is highly commended.

“However, proactive measures must be taken to forestall future occurrences of vandalism of these Transmission Towers.

“As a representative of my people, this brings to mind the provisions of Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) which talks about our economic and social rights as citizens, which I believe should not be taken for granted by the government”.

The motion was unanimously adopted while the committee on power was mandated to ensure compliance.

Share

Please follow and like us: