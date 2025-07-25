Transmission Tower Vandal Electrocuted In Ebonyi

A vandal has been electrocuted while attempting to vandalize transmission Tower 34 along the Nkalagu-Abakaliki 132kV transmission line in Ebonyi State.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, which disclosed this via a statement by its Spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah on Friday, said the incident occurred on 19th July, 2025.

She said the body of the electrocuted vandal hanging on the tower has since been brought down.

According to Mbah, “TCN has consistently warned against such acts, emphasizing the potentially fatal consequences of tampering with transmission infrastructure, which carries high voltages critical to national development and poses significant risks to health and safety.

“TCN urges the public to protect electricity infrastructure within their vicinity and report any suspicious activity around power installations to security operatives or any TCN offices nationwide.”

Chris Ochayi,

Abuja

