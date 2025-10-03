Translate Nationhood Into Better Living Conditions For Nigerians, CAPPA Tells FG

As Nigeria clocks 65 years of nationhood on October 1, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has called on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to ensure that the gains of self-rule are felt through programmes and policies that lift citizens out of poverty, hunger, and insecurity.

In a statement to commemorate the day, the organisation said the celebration of Independence Day should go beyond parades and speeches, stressing that it must serve as a moment of sober reflection on how far the country has come, the challenges that persist, and the actions required to ensure that every Nigerian enjoys the true promise of freedom.

It argued that independence should not be defined by political sovereignty alone but by social and economic well-being for all citizens. While acknowledging that the Tinubu government has introduced reforms in the past year, which have been applauded locally and internationally, CAPPA maintained that such recovery programmes must be judged not only by their beauty on paper but also by their impact on households across the country.

The group observed that whatever gains have been recorded are being overshadowed by hardship, pointing to high costs of food supplies, soaring rents and electricity tariffs, and healthcare that remains out of reach for many families.

CAPPA’s Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi, said Nigeria’s independence was built on the hope that freedom would guarantee dignity and empower citizens as masters of their own destiny. “Sixty-five years after the Union Jack was lowered, Nigeria cannot afford reforms that stabilise the books while destabilising households,” he said.

Oluwafemi noted that although Nigerians have often been told the economy is on the path of transformation, the gap between official claims and daily reality remains wide. He argued that the poor cannot spend “economic recovery” in the market, stressing that the true test of policy is whether it improves life for people at the grassroots.

He added that the promise of independence would only be fulfilled when citizens can afford decent meals, live in safe housing within their means, access quality health care and public water services, and send their children to school without fear of exorbitant fees. He urged the government to focus on closing existing gaps through people-centred policies.

The organisation identified several priority areas for action, including food security. With food inflation still high, many households are struggling to eat three meals a day.

CAPPA urged the government to invest in local food production by supporting farmers with inputs, storage, and access to markets. Nigeria has fertile land and abundant labour, it said, but farmers are held back by a lack of infrastructure and the spread of insecurity in food-producing regions.

Strengthening agriculture, CAPPA argued, would cut import dependence, lower prices, and make affordable, healthy food more available to Nigerians.

The group, however, stressed that food security is not just about availability but also about quality and health. It pointed out that while hunger is rising, ultra-processed and sugary products are flooding the market, fuelling obesity, diabetes, and other non-communicable diseases.

CAPPA noted that without deliberate policies, Nigerians risk being trapped in a cycle where cheap but unhealthy foods dominate diets. It therefore renewed its call for stronger healthy food policies, including an increase in the current sugar-sweetened beverage tax, clear front-of-pack warning labelling for food products, and salt reduction targets, to ensure that citizens not only eat but eat well.

On the economy, CAPPA warned against piling up debts through excessive borrowing, saying that loans used to service recurrent spending rather than productive investments only deepen hardship.

It advised the government to cut down on frivolous expenditures, close leakages, prioritise transparent spending, and channel resources into critical sectors as a way of boosting the economy and improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

CAPPA further identified security as a major concern, noting that independence cannot be meaningful if citizens live in fear of violence, kidnapping, or displacement.

The group encouraged the government to invest in community policing and modern security infrastructure and address the root causes of insecurity, such as poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

On education, CAPPA emphasised that the future of Nigeria rests on an educated population. “Rising school fees, underfunded public universities, and poor facilities continue to deny many children and young people the opportunity to learn,” it said.

The organisation encouraged the government to increase budgetary allocations to education, provide incentives for teachers, and ensure that schools at all levels are properly equipped.

CAPPA said that corruption remains one of the greatest obstacles to Nigeria’s development. It called for stronger accountability measures to ensure that public resources are not wasted or diverted into a few private pockets.

“Public office must be treated as a trust. Nigerians deserve leaders who live modestly, account for every naira spent, and put the nation’s welfare above personal gain,” the organisation reflected.

“It urged the Tinubu administration to use the anniversary as an opportunity to renew its commitment to improving welfare at the grassroots.

CAPPA also called on Nigerians to play their part by holding leaders accountable and participating actively in civic life. It said the spirit of independence was not only about what the government does, but also about how citizens work together to build a better society.