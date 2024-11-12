Transition C’ttee Seeks Probe Of Edo’s N410bn Debts

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Transition Committee yesterday recommended the probe of Godwin Obaseki’s eight-year administration regarding contracts, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and financial transactions.

It also recommended a probe into more than N410 billion in local and foreign debts allegedly owed by the state. The committee claimed that Obaseki, whose tenure expires today, did not provide any audited financial statements.

The 25-man panel headed by former Deputy Governor Pius Odubu in its report presented to Governor-elect Monday Okpebholo claimed that the procurement agency in its report to the committee indicted the government.

It also recommended the nullification of the employment recently carried out by the Obaseki administration. The committee recommended an investigation of the true ownership of the Ossiomo Power Plant and Radisson Blu Hotel as well as the Museum of West Africa ArtsMOWAA to find out the state’s equity in the companies as the outgoing government went blank on these inquiries.

It said: “All major contracts issued by the state government under the Ministry of Roads and Bridges should be reviewed as they appear not to have followed due process including the payment advance awarded to the contractors.”

Presenting the document, Odubu said the committee was presented with N410 billion in debts as against the N55 billion inherited by the outgoing government in 2016.

