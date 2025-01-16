Transition C’ttee Releases Trump Official Portrait Ahead Of Inauguration

Share

The incoming President of the United States (US), Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Thursday unveiled their administration’s official portraits.

Trump and Vance’s transition team released the portrait in a statement ahead of their swearing-in slated for Monday, January 20, in Washington, D.C.

New Telegraph reports that in the new portrait, Trump is seen with no expression, compared to his first official portrait in which he was smiling.

“In just four days, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and JD Vance as the 50th Vice President of the United States.

“Official Portraits Released — And They Go Hard,” the statement added.

