Transition Committee Takes Over NIDO Europe

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organization Europe (NIDOE) has constituted a Transition Committee following the dissolution of the former Central Executive Council (CEC) and Electoral Committee (EC).

The former Central Executive Council (CEC) and Electoral Committee (EC) were led by Dr Bashir Obasekola and Mr Ayodele Adesina respectively.

The Public Relations Officer of the Committee, Folashade Ope, in a Statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday, said the Committee was constituted at the Extraordinary General Meeting in full compliance with the UK Companies Act 2006 (Sections 302-305), EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) standards, and European Convention on Human Rights (Article 11: Freedom of Assembly and Association).

Meanwhile, She warned that All Nigerians in the Diaspora, Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) of the Nigerian Government and international partners to engage exclusively with the legally constituted Transition Committee.

“The Nigerians in Diaspora Organization Europe (NIDOE) has entered a new phase of robust reform and transparent governance under a legally constituted Transition Committee, following an extraordinary turn of events.

“The dissolution of the former Central Executive Council (CEC) and Electoral Committee (EC), led by Dr Bashir Obasekola and Mr Ayodele Adesina respectively, has been necessitated by widespread electoral malpractices, financial improprieties, and flagrant disregard for organizational ethics.

“An EGM was legally convened on Saturday, 26th October 2024, in full compliance with the UK Companies Act 2006 (Sections 302-305), EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) standards, and European Convention on Human Rights (Article 11: Freedom of Assembly and Association)

“At this EGM, attended by over 95% of NIDOE members, the following resolutions were passed: Dissolution of the CEC led by Dr. Obasekola and the EC led by Mr. Adesina.

“At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday, 9th November 2024, held virtually for inclusivity and transparency, the General House passed a vote of no confidence on the former CEC and the EC respectively; Dissolution of the CEC led by Dr Obasekola and the EC led by Mr Adesina; Suspension of the Remittance of 2024 Chapters’ Validation Fees and Membership Annual Dues to NIDOE; Support for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) under the leadership of the Caretaker Committee and Appointment of a 7-member Caretaker Committee tasked with overseeing the organization’s affairs and facilitating fresh and transparent NIDOE elections.

“Also to streamline the Caretaker Committee into a 5-Member Transition Committee: Chairman: Alhaji Issa Abdullahi (Switzerland), Vice Chairman: Vire Komolafe (Ireland), General Secretary: Dr. Onyebuchi Egbuchunam (Germany), Financial Officer: Busola Agboola (Netherlands), Public Relations Officer: Folashade Ope (UK South).

“This Transition Committee has secured the support of 16 out of 23 accredited chapters across Europe and has embarked on its mandate to sanitize and stabilize NIDOE’s operations.

“The Transition Committee has initiated the following measures: Reconciliation and Stabilization: Efforts are underway to reconcile and stabilize chapters that became disillusioned under the previous administration.

“Establishment of Committees: Qualification Criteria Committee to define standards for NIDOE membership and leadership; Financial Regulation Committee to enforce best practices in financial management and Legal Committee to review and align the NIDOE Constitution with EU and UK regulations.

“Media and Publicity Committee to ensure accurate and transparent communication; Financial Reform: A new official bank account will be opened to replace the former reliance on a PayPal system, which allowed for alleged financial malpractices and Election Planning: Transparent elections will be conducted within the legal timeframe as stipulated by the NIDOE Constitution (Sections 6.3.1 and 8.4.2), UK Companies Act (Section 171: Duty to Act Within Powers), and EU GDPR guidelines.

“All Nigerians in the Diaspora, Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) of the Nigerian Government and international partners are advised to engage exclusively with the legally constituted Transition Committee.

“All Communications should be directed to: Any dealings with unauthorized individuals claiming to represent NIDOE are at personal and professional risk.” She said

