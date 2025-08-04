Transit Gas Donates Newly Built Primary Healthcare Facility To Imodi-Ijasi Community

Transit Gas Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Axxela, sub-Saharan Africa’s leading gas and power solutions company, has officially commissioned a modern Primary Healthcare facility built for residents of Imodi-Ijasi community in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to a statement issued on Monday, the newly constructed and fully equipped facility showcases Axxela’s continued commitment to corporate social investment and sustainable development of its host communities.

It added that the commissioning ceremony brought together key stakeholders, including Dr. Tomi Coker, Honourable Commissioner for Health in Ogun State, officials from the State Ministry of Health, community leaders led by the Baale of Imodi-Ijasi, and other dignitaries.

It stated that the facility is the company’s significant step towards improving healthcare accessibility in underserved communities.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of Axxela Gas Distribution, Kehinde Alabi, reaffirmed Axxela’s people-focused approach to development.

He said: “Our CSR interventions are designed in close consultation with community stakeholders to understand their specific needs and ensure they serve the unique lifestyle requirements of the intended beneficiaries. With the completion and handover of the facility, we are confident that this centre will significantly ease the burden of accessing affordable quality healthcare, particularly for women, children, and the elderly.”

Ogun State’s Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, commended Axxela’s intervention as both timely and impactful.

He said: “This project exemplifies the kind of strategic partnership we encourage between government and the private sector to achieve our universal health coverage goals.

“Beyond the physical infrastructure, Axxela’s commitment to sustainable social development aligns perfectly with our administration’s vision for a healthier Ogun State.”

According to the statement, the commissioning event also featured a health outreach for community members, offering a range of essential wellness checks, including blood pressure, blood glucose tests, scans, and general medical consultations. Hundreds of mosquito nets were also distributed to community members.

The new facility is equipped to provide comprehensive primary care services, including maternal and child healthcare, outpatient treatment, and essential diagnostics.

It added that the initiative forms part of Axxela’s broader corporate social responsibility framework, which prioritises interventions in healthcare, education, and community empowerment.

“As a leader in Nigeria’s energy sector, Axxela continues to demonstrate how responsible business practices can drive lasting social impact alongside commercial success.

“Axxela Limited (“Axxela”) is a pioneer private sector-led developer of natural gas, a company co-owned by Helios Investment Partners LLP and Sojitz Corporation. Axxela is a designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) and a member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), delivering natural gas to about 200 industrial and commercial customers via a vast network of natural gas infrastructure.

“With over 400km of natural gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries: Gaslink Nigeria Limited, Gas Network Services Limited, Central Horizon Gas Company Limited, and Transit Gas Nigeria Limited.

“Transit Gas Nigeria Limited (TGNL) operates in partnership with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML). With a growing pipeline network of over 67km, and ongoing expansion projects to deliver natural gas within Ogun State and the Sagamu-Benin Expressway.”