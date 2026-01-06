Transgrid Acquires 60% Controlling Stake In Eko DisCo

Transgrid Enerco Limited has bought a 60 per cent controlling stake in Eko Electricity Distribution Company valued at approximately N360 billion after completing a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA).

New Telegraph gathered that the transaction was finalised on December 30, 2025 although it had been projected to close on April 2025. The deal is viewed as one of the largest privately negotiated takeovers in Nigeria’s power distribution sector since the 2013 privatisation exercise.

It was learnt that, Transgrid Enerco initially paid N180 billion, while the balance of N180 billion is secured through bank guarantees, ensuring deferred settlement assurance for the sellers. Sources said the N180 billion cash component was paid in two tranches of N150 billion paid earlier in the week of closure and N30 billion paid on December 30.

The deal was officially brought to a close after several months of negotiations and due diligence as the final execution and signing of all transaction documents at the George Hotel.

It was learnt that the transaction originated from a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed in January 2025 between Transgrid Enerco and West Power & Gas Limited, the outgoing controlling shareholder of Eko DisCo.

Transgrid Enerco is a consortium of strategic and institutional investors with interests in energy infrastructure. Members of the consortium include Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Growth Fund (SIIF), the North-South Power Company Limited (NSP), and Axxela Limited.