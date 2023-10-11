Transfund acquires 400 ATMs from Diebold Nixdorf

Transfund, an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) network, has selected Diebold Nixdorf ’s AllConnect Managed Services for software support, management and security. It has also purchased 400 DN Series ATMs, according to a press release. The statement said that the solution was powered by DN AllConnect Data Engine, which uses machine learning to handle fleets and identify potential failure points before they occur. According to the press release, Transfund purchased 500 DN Series ATMs last year, and with its latest purchase, it now has 900 ATMs, which offer advanced cash processing capabilities and a 19-inch touchscreen.

“As modern-day threats to ATMs continue to evolve, our partnership with Diebold Nixdorf reflects our commitment to providing our clients with the most advanced and secure ATMs available on the market. DN AllConnect Managed Services ensures our self-service channel is a key contributor to our business growth while optimizing our resources and efficiency,” Michael Kelly, president and executive director at TransFund, said in the release.